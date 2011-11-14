Nov 14 Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Upward trend in American soya digam prices and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Monday.

* * * *

VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean and cottonseed oil today opened on firm note on good demand from local

traders amid tight supply from crushing plants. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean

oil also boosted sentiment. * On the other hand, Coconut KP oil suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local

traders amid healthy arrival from producing regions. * Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed and Castor oils ruled steady in sluggish trading

Activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil in Vidarbha.

SOYMEAL

* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor.

SOYABEAN

* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)

showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid healthy

supply from producing regions. High moisture content arrival, good arrival in

Madhya Pradesh soyabean market and no takers to soymeal also affected prices.

* High moisture content (about 18 per cent) Soyabean was available at Rs 16,100 per

tonne in Nagpur.

* Nearly 1.5 lac bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,

sources said Monday.

Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:

-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black

Monday's Previous

Available price (Auction price)

Market delivery 18,000-21,500 18,000-21,800 --

(Available price)

Market delivery 18,100-21,600 18,100-21,900 --

(Traders price)

Plant delivery 21,700-22,000 21,700-22,000 --

Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources:

Deliveries Available prices

Nagpur 20,000 18,000-21,500

Hinganghat 10,000 17,900-21,600

Akola 15,000 18,200-21,900

Amravati 7,000 18,300-21,700

Khamgaon 8,000 18,400-21,300

Wardha 10,000 18,100-21,600

Arvi n.a. n.a.

Umred 8,000 18,000-21,800

Chandrapur 8,000 18,200-21,800

Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,

Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 21,600, Hingoli - 22,000, Jalna - n.a.,

Koosnoor - 21,800, Latur - 21,700, Nanded - 22,000,

Sangli - n.a.

Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

Deliveries Available prices Previous close

Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550

Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900

Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,100

Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900

Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625

Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000

Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,300

Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.

Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

NAGPUR

Monday's open Previous close

Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 622 618

Soyoil refined market delivery 620 616

Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 582 578

Soyoil solvent market delivery 580 576

Cottonseed refined 620 615

Cottonseed solvent 600 595

Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840

Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590

Sunflower oil refined 740 740

Linseed oil 715 715

Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120

Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380

Coconut KP oil 1,450 1,470

AMRAVATI

Soyoil refined 623 620

Soyoil Solvent 583 580

Cottonseed refined 625 620

Cottonseed solvent 605 600

AKOLA

Soyoil refined 623 620

Soyoil Solvent 583 580

Cottonseed refined oil 626 623

Cottonseed solvent oil 606 602

DHULIA

Soyoil refined 630 628

AURANGABAD

Soyoil refined 632 628

JALNA

Soyoil refined 630 628

LATUR

Soyoil refined 636 635

NANDED

Soyoil refined 633 632

Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 636,

Baramati - 635, Chalisgaon - 640, Pachora - 636, Parbhani - 633,

Koosnoor - 636, Solapur - 639, Supa - 641, Sangli - 637. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

Monday's open Previous Close

Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,200-15,600 15,200-15,600

Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,900

Akola - 16,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,100,

Jalna - 16,300, Koosnoor - 16,000, Latur - 16,100, Nanded - 16,300,

Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,900-17,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (91.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.8 degree Celsius (65.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 85 per cent, lowest - 47 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. (Bangalore Commodity Desk)