BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
Nov 14 Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Upward trend in American soya digam prices and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Monday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean and cottonseed oil today opened on firm note on good demand from local
traders amid tight supply from crushing plants. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
oil also boosted sentiment. * On the other hand, Coconut KP oil suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local
traders amid healthy arrival from producing regions. * Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed and Castor oils ruled steady in sluggish trading
Activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid healthy
supply from producing regions. High moisture content arrival, good arrival in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean market and no takers to soymeal also affected prices.
* High moisture content (about 18 per cent) Soyabean was available at Rs 16,100 per
tonne in Nagpur.
* Nearly 1.5 lac bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
sources said Monday.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Monday's Previous
Available price (Auction price)
Market delivery 18,000-21,500 18,000-21,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 18,100-21,600 18,100-21,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 21,700-22,000 21,700-22,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 20,000 18,000-21,500
Hinganghat 10,000 17,900-21,600
Akola 15,000 18,200-21,900
Amravati 7,000 18,300-21,700
Khamgaon 8,000 18,400-21,300
Wardha 10,000 18,100-21,600
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred 8,000 18,000-21,800
Chandrapur 8,000 18,200-21,800
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 21,600, Hingoli - 22,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 21,800, Latur - 21,700, Nanded - 22,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,100
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 622 618
Soyoil refined market delivery 620 616
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 582 578
Soyoil solvent market delivery 580 576
Cottonseed refined 620 615
Cottonseed solvent 600 595
Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590
Sunflower oil refined 740 740
Linseed oil 715 715
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil 1,450 1,470
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 623 620
Soyoil Solvent 583 580
Cottonseed refined 625 620
Cottonseed solvent 605 600
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 623 620
Soyoil Solvent 583 580
Cottonseed refined oil 626 623
Cottonseed solvent oil 606 602
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 630 628
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 632 628
JALNA
Soyoil refined 630 628
LATUR
Soyoil refined 636 635
NANDED
Soyoil refined 633 632
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 636,
Baramati - 635, Chalisgaon - 640, Pachora - 636, Parbhani - 633,
Koosnoor - 636, Solapur - 639, Supa - 641, Sangli - 637. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,200-15,600 15,200-15,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,900
Akola - 16,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,100,
Jalna - 16,300, Koosnoor - 16,000, Latur - 16,100, Nanded - 16,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,900-17,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (91.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.8 degree Celsius (65.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 85 per cent, lowest - 47 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. (Bangalore Commodity Desk)
