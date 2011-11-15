Nagpur, Nov 15 Soyabean oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil climbed in overseas markets. Notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Tuesday.

* * * *

VIDARBHA MARKETS

OILS * Rapeseed oil also showed firm tendency on increased demand from overseas oil paint

industries amid tight supply from producing regions. * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Castor

and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward further rise in soyabean and rapeseed oil in Vidarbha.

SOYMEAL

* Prices today quoted steady in thin trading activity here. About one dollar per tonne

fall in American soymeal prices also affected sentiment.

SOYABEAN

* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)

reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants. Sharp rise in

soyabean oil, healthy recovery in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported

demand from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices.

* High moisture content (about 18 per cent) Soyabean was available at Rs 16,200 per

tonne in Nagpur.

* About 1.5 lac bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,

sources said Tuesday.

Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:

-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black

Tuesday's Previous

Available price (Auction price)

Market delivery 18,000-21,750 18,000-21,400 --

(Available price)

Market delivery 18,100-21,850 18,100-21,500 --

(Traders price)

Plant delivery 22,000-22,500 21,700-22,000 --

Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources:

Deliveries Available prices

Nagpur 25,000 18,000-21,750

Hinganghat 10,000 17,900-21,800

Akola 10,000 18,300-22,000

Amravati 8,000 18,300-21,800

Khamgaon 10,000 18,400-21,300

Wardha 10,000 18,100-21,700

Arvi n.a. n.a.

Umred 10,000 18,200-21,900

Chandrapur 10,000 18,200-21,900

Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,

Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 21,800, Hingoli - 22,100, Jalna - n.a.,

Koosnoor - 21,900, Latur - 21,800, Nanded - 22,000,

Sangli - n.a.

Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

Deliveries Available prices Previous close

Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550

Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900

Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,100

Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900

Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625

Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000

Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,300

Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.

Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

NAGPUR

Tuesday's open Previous close

Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 628 622

Soyoil refined market delivery 626 620

Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 588 582

Soyoil solvent market delivery 586 580

Cottonseed refined 620 620

Cottonseed solvent 600 600

Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840

Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590

Sunflower oil refined 740 740

Linseed oil 715 715

Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,120

Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380

Coconut KP oil 1,450 1,450

AMRAVATI

Soyoil refined 627 623

Soyoil Solvent 587 583

Cottonseed refined 625 625

Cottonseed solvent 605 605

AKOLA

Soyoil refined 628 623

Soyoil Solvent 588 584

Cottonseed refined oil 626 626

Cottonseed solvent oil 606 606

DHULIA

Soyoil refined 635 630

AURANGABAD

Soyoil refined 637 632

JALNA

Soyoil refined 634 630

LATUR

Soyoil refined 639 635

NANDED

Soyoil refined 636 633

Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 640,

Baramati - 639, Chalisgaon - 644, Pachora - 639, Parbhani - 639,

Koosnoor - 641, Solapur - 643, Supa - 646, Sangli - 642. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

Tuesday's open Previous Close

Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,400-15,700 15,400-15,700

Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,900

Akola - 16,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,100,

Jalna - 16,300, Koosnoor - 16,000, Latur - 16,100, Nanded - 16,300,

Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.4 degree Celsius (70.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 80 per cent, lowest - 41 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.