湯森路透與華爾街聊天服務公司Symphony締結夥伴關係
路透6月13日 - 湯森路透已與有華爾街背景的聊天服務公司Symphony Communication Services結盟，使用戶可順暢地聊天和分享數據，締造出一個更加與彭博難分伯仲的競爭對手。
Nagpur, Nov 15 Soyabean oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil climbed in overseas markets. Notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Tuesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS * Rapeseed oil also showed firm tendency on increased demand from overseas oil paint
industries amid tight supply from producing regions. * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Castor
and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward further rise in soyabean and rapeseed oil in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted steady in thin trading activity here. About one dollar per tonne
fall in American soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants. Sharp rise in
soyabean oil, healthy recovery in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported
demand from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices.
* High moisture content (about 18 per cent) Soyabean was available at Rs 16,200 per
tonne in Nagpur.
* About 1.5 lac bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
sources said Tuesday.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Tuesday's Previous
Available price (Auction price)
Market delivery 18,000-21,750 18,000-21,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 18,100-21,850 18,100-21,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 22,000-22,500 21,700-22,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 25,000 18,000-21,750
Hinganghat 10,000 17,900-21,800
Akola 10,000 18,300-22,000
Amravati 8,000 18,300-21,800
Khamgaon 10,000 18,400-21,300
Wardha 10,000 18,100-21,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred 10,000 18,200-21,900
Chandrapur 10,000 18,200-21,900
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 21,800, Hingoli - 22,100, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 21,900, Latur - 21,800, Nanded - 22,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,100
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 628 622
Soyoil refined market delivery 626 620
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 588 582
Soyoil solvent market delivery 586 580
Cottonseed refined 620 620
Cottonseed solvent 600 600
Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590
Sunflower oil refined 740 740
Linseed oil 715 715
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,120
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil 1,450 1,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 627 623
Soyoil Solvent 587 583
Cottonseed refined 625 625
Cottonseed solvent 605 605
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 628 623
Soyoil Solvent 588 584
Cottonseed refined oil 626 626
Cottonseed solvent oil 606 606
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 635 630
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 637 632
JALNA
Soyoil refined 634 630
LATUR
Soyoil refined 639 635
NANDED
Soyoil refined 636 633
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 640,
Baramati - 639, Chalisgaon - 644, Pachora - 639, Parbhani - 639,
Koosnoor - 641, Solapur - 643, Supa - 646, Sangli - 642. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,400-15,700 15,400-15,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,900
Akola - 16,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,100,
Jalna - 16,300, Koosnoor - 16,000, Latur - 16,100, Nanded - 16,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.4 degree Celsius (70.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 80 per cent, lowest - 41 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
