Nagpur, Nov 17 Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying
activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted
strong. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and increased demand from South-based traders
also boosted prices, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean and Cottonseed oil today zoomed up here on marriage season demand from local
traders and weak overseas supply. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices
and about two dollar per tonne recovery in overseas oils in last two days also helped
to push up these oils.
* Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed,
Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil in Vidarbha because of festival and
marriage season demand.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Easy condition in overseas
soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported strong on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and increased demand from South-based crushing plants also helped
to push up prices.
* High moisture content (about 18 per cent) Soyabean was available at Rs 16,300 per
tonne in Nagpur.
* Nearly one lac bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
sources said Thursday.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Thursday's Previous
Available price (Auction price)
Market delivery 18,000-21,750 18,000-21,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 18,100-21,850 18,100-21,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 22,500-23,000 22,000-22,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 13,000 18,000-21,750
Hinganghat 7,000 17,800-21,900
Akola 10,000 18,300-22,000
Amravati 5,000 18,200-21,800
Khamgaon 5,000 18,500-21,400
Wardha 10,000 18,200-21,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred 5,000 18,300-22,000
Chandrapur 8,000 18,000-21,800
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 21,900, Hingoli - 22,100, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 22,400, Latur - 21,900, Nanded - 22,200,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 35 2,900-3,00 3,000-3,100
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000
Dhaniya 20 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 635 630
Soyoil refined market delivery 633 628
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 590
Soyoil solvent market delivery 593 588
Cottonseed refined 630 620
Cottonseed solvent 610 600
Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590
Sunflower oil refined 740 740
Linseed oil 715 715
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil 1,450 1,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 633 629
Soyoil Solvent 593 589
Cottonseed refined 635 625
Cottonseed solvent 615 605
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 635 630
Soyoil Solvent 595 592
Cottonseed refined oil 640 626
Cottonseed solvent oil 620 606
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 640 637
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 644 638
JALNA
Soyoil refined 640 637
LATUR
Soyoil refined 645 641
NANDED
Soyoil refined 642 639
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 646,
Baramati - 644, Chalisgaon - 648, Pachora - 644, Parbhani - 643,
Koosnoor - 648, Solapur - 645, Supa - 650, Sangli - 650.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,300-15,600 15,300-15,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,800
Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,100,
Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,900, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,800.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.5 degree Celsius (58.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 40 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.