Nagpur, Nov 17 Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and increased demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Thursday.

VIDARBHA MARKETS

OILS * Soyabean and Cottonseed oil today zoomed up here on marriage season demand from local

traders and weak overseas supply. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices

and about two dollar per tonne recovery in overseas oils in last two days also helped

to push up these oils. * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed,

Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil in Vidarbha because of festival and

marriage season demand.

SOYMEAL

* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Easy condition in overseas

soymeal prices also affected sentiment.

SOYABEAN

* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)

reported strong on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from

producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh

soyabean prices and increased demand from South-based crushing plants also helped

to push up prices.

* High moisture content (about 18 per cent) Soyabean was available at Rs 16,300 per

tonne in Nagpur.

* Nearly one lac bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,

sources said Thursday.

Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:

-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black

Thursday's Previous

Available price (Auction price)

Market delivery 18,000-21,750 18,000-21,600 --

(Available price)

Market delivery 18,100-21,850 18,100-21,700 --

(Traders price)

Plant delivery 22,500-23,000 22,000-22,500 --

Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources:

Deliveries Available prices

Nagpur 13,000 18,000-21,750

Hinganghat 7,000 17,800-21,900

Akola 10,000 18,300-22,000

Amravati 5,000 18,200-21,800

Khamgaon 5,000 18,500-21,400

Wardha 10,000 18,200-21,700

Arvi n.a. n.a.

Umred 5,000 18,300-22,000

Chandrapur 8,000 18,000-21,800

Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,

Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 21,900, Hingoli - 22,100, Jalna - n.a.,

Koosnoor - 22,400, Latur - 21,900, Nanded - 22,200,

Sangli - n.a.

Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

Deliveries Available prices Previous close

Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550

Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900

Linseed 35 2,900-3,00 3,000-3,100

Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900

Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625

Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000

Dhaniya 20 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200

Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.

Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

NAGPUR

Thursday's open Previous close

Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 635 630

Soyoil refined market delivery 633 628

Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 590

Soyoil solvent market delivery 593 588

Cottonseed refined 630 620

Cottonseed solvent 610 600

Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840

Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590

Sunflower oil refined 740 740

Linseed oil 715 715

Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130

Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380

Coconut KP oil 1,450 1,450

AMRAVATI

Soyoil refined 633 629

Soyoil Solvent 593 589

Cottonseed refined 635 625

Cottonseed solvent 615 605

AKOLA

Soyoil refined 635 630

Soyoil Solvent 595 592

Cottonseed refined oil 640 626

Cottonseed solvent oil 620 606

DHULIA

Soyoil refined 640 637

AURANGABAD

Soyoil refined 644 638

JALNA

Soyoil refined 640 637

LATUR

Soyoil refined 645 641

NANDED

Soyoil refined 642 639

Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 646,

Baramati - 644, Chalisgaon - 648, Pachora - 644, Parbhani - 643,

Koosnoor - 648, Solapur - 645, Supa - 650, Sangli - 650. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

Thursday's open Previous Close

Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,300-15,600 15,300-15,600

Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,800

Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,100,

Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,900, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300,

Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.5 degree Celsius (58.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 40 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.