There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile
moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices
unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in American soya digam
oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed,
Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined marginally here on lack of demand from traders amid short-
supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
recovered further on increased marriage season demand from local crushing plants
amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices and enquiries from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices here.
* High moisture content (about 18 per cent) Soyabean was available at Rs 16,300 per
tonne in Nagpur.
* About one lac bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
sources said Friday.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 18,100-22,000 18,000-21,750 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 18,200-22,100 18,100-21,850 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 22,600-23,100 22,500-23,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 10,000 18,100-22,000
Hinganghat 7,000 17,800-22,000
Akola 5,000 18,300-22,200
Amravati 5,000 18,200-21,900
Khamgaon 5,000 18,500-21,800
Wardha 8,000 18,200-22,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred 5,000 18,300-22,100
Chandrapur 8,000 18,000-21,900
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,100, Hingoli - 22,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 22,500, Latur - 22,100, Nanded - 22,300,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 635 635
Soyoil refined market delivery 633 633
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 595
Soyoil solvent market delivery 593 593
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590
Sunflower oil refined 740 740
Linseed oil 715 715
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil 1,450 1,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 633 633
Soyoil Solvent 593 593
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 635 635
Soyoil Solvent 595 595
Cottonseed refined oil 640 640
Cottonseed solvent oil 620 620
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 640 640
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 644 644
JALNA
Soyoil refined 640 640
LATUR
Soyoil refined 645 645
NANDED
Soyoil refined 642 642
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 646,
Baramati - 644, Chalisgaon - 648, Pachora - 644, Parbhani - 643,
Koosnoor - 648, Solapur - 645, Supa - 650, Sangli - 650.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,200-15,500 15,300-15,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,800
Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,100,
Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,900, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,800.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.5 degree Celsius (58.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 74 per cent, lowest - 39 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.