There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in American soya digam oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources.

VIDARBHA MARKETS

OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed,

Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.

SOYMEAL

* Prices today declined marginally here on lack of demand from traders amid short-

supply from crushing plants.

SOYABEAN

* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)

recovered further on increased marriage season demand from local crushing plants

amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean

prices and enquiries from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices here.

* High moisture content (about 18 per cent) Soyabean was available at Rs 16,300 per

tonne in Nagpur.

* About one lac bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,

sources said Friday.

Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:

-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black

Available Previous

Auction price (Auction price)

Market delivery 18,100-22,000 18,000-21,750 --

(Available price)

Market delivery 18,200-22,100 18,100-21,850 --

(Traders price)

Plant delivery 22,600-23,100 22,500-23,000 --

Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources:

Deliveries Available prices

Nagpur 10,000 18,100-22,000

Hinganghat 7,000 17,800-22,000

Akola 5,000 18,300-22,200

Amravati 5,000 18,200-21,900

Khamgaon 5,000 18,500-21,800

Wardha 8,000 18,200-22,000

Arvi n.a. n.a.

Umred 5,000 18,300-22,100

Chandrapur 8,000 18,000-21,900

Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,

Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,100, Hingoli - 22,200, Jalna - n.a.,

Koosnoor - 22,500, Latur - 22,100, Nanded - 22,300,

Sangli - n.a.

Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:

Deliveries Available prices Previous close

Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550

Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900

Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000

Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900

Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625

Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000

Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200

Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.

Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:

NAGPUR

Thursday's open Previous close

Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 635 635

Soyoil refined market delivery 633 633

Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 595 595

Soyoil solvent market delivery 593 593

Cottonseed refined 630 630

Cottonseed solvent 610 610

Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840

Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590

Sunflower oil refined 740 740

Linseed oil 715 715

Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130

Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380

Coconut KP oil 1,450 1,450

AMRAVATI

Soyoil refined 633 633

Soyoil Solvent 593 593

Cottonseed refined 635 635

Cottonseed solvent 615 615

AKOLA

Soyoil refined 635 635

Soyoil Solvent 595 595

Cottonseed refined oil 640 640

Cottonseed solvent oil 620 620

DHULIA

Soyoil refined 640 640

AURANGABAD

Soyoil refined 644 644

JALNA

Soyoil refined 640 640

LATUR

Soyoil refined 645 645

NANDED

Soyoil refined 642 642

Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 646,

Baramati - 644, Chalisgaon - 648, Pachora - 644, Parbhani - 643,

Koosnoor - 648, Solapur - 645, Supa - 650, Sangli - 650. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne

Friday's open Previous Close

Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,200-15,500 15,300-15,600

Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,800

Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,100,

Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,900, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300,

Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.5 degree Celsius (58.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 74 per cent, lowest - 39 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.