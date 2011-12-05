Nagpur, Dec 5 Select oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on brisk buying by stockists influenced by firming global trend. Notable rise in
American soya digam prices, upward trend in Malaysian palm oil, healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh
edible oil and inadequate supply from local crushing plants also pushed up prices, sources said
Monday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, Cottonseed, Linseed and Rapeseed oils today reported higher here on
increased marriage season demand from local traders amid short supply from local
crushing plants. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and enquiries from
South-based traders also boosted sentiment.
* Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Castor and Coconut KP oils
ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in Linseed and Rapeseed oil prices as overseas demand
reported high.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed weak tendency on lack of demand from traders amid increased
supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
quoted lower on lack of demand from local traders amid high moisture content
arrival. Easy condition in soymeal, high moisture content arrival here and good
arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment.
* About one lac bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 18,700-22,000 19,000-22,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 18.800-22,100 19,100-22,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 11,000 18,800-22,000
Hinganghat 5,000 19,000-22,300
Akola 8,000 18,500-21,900
Amravati 5,000 19,200-21,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 5,000 19,000-21,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 5,000 18,700-21,800
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,100, Hingoli - 22,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 22,200, Latur - 22,100, Nanded - 21,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000
Dhaniya 15 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 632 628
Soyoil refined market delivery 630 626
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 592 588
Soyoil solvent market delivery 590 586
Cottonseed refined 630 620
Cottonseed solvent 610 600
Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 770 760
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 631 628
Soyoil Solvent 591 589
Cottonseed refined 635 625
Cottonseed solvent 615 605
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 632 628
Soyoil Solvent 592 589
Cottonseed refined oil 640 630
Cottonseed solvent oil 625 615
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 639 636
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 641 638
JALNA
Soyoil refined 639 636
LATUR
Soyoil refined 635 632
NANDED
Soyoil refined 639 637
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645,
Baramati - 643, Chalisgaon - 647, Pachora - 643, Parbhani - 645,
Koosnoor - 645, Solapur - 643, Supa - 648, Sangli - 644.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,200-15,500 15,300-15,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,700
Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,000,
Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,800, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 15,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,800-17,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius (88.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.2 degree Celsius (59.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 40 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.