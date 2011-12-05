Nagpur, Dec 5 Select oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on brisk buying by stockists influenced by firming global trend. Notable rise in American soya digam prices, upward trend in Malaysian palm oil, healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh edible oil and inadequate supply from local crushing plants also pushed up prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Linseed and Rapeseed oils today reported higher here on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and enquiries from South-based traders also boosted sentiment. * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in Linseed and Rapeseed oil prices as overseas demand reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency on lack of demand from traders amid increased supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted lower on lack of demand from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in soymeal, high moisture content arrival here and good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment. * About one lac bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 18,700-22,000 19,000-22,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 18.800-22,100 19,100-22,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 22,500-23,000 22,500-23,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 11,000 18,800-22,000 Hinganghat 5,000 19,000-22,300 Akola 8,000 18,500-21,900 Amravati 5,000 19,200-21,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 5,000 19,000-21,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 5,000 18,700-21,800 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,100, Hingoli - 22,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 22,200, Latur - 22,100, Nanded - 21,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000 Dhaniya 15 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 632 628 Soyoil refined market delivery 630 626 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 592 588 Soyoil solvent market delivery 590 586 Cottonseed refined 630 620 Cottonseed solvent 610 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 770 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 631 628 Soyoil Solvent 591 589 Cottonseed refined 635 625 Cottonseed solvent 615 605 AKOLA Soyoil refined 632 628 Soyoil Solvent 592 589 Cottonseed refined oil 640 630 Cottonseed solvent oil 625 615 DHULIA Soyoil refined 639 636 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 641 638 JALNA Soyoil refined 639 636 LATUR Soyoil refined 635 632 NANDED Soyoil refined 639 637 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645, Baramati - 643, Chalisgaon - 647, Pachora - 643, Parbhani - 645, Koosnoor - 645, Solapur - 643, Supa - 648, Sangli - 644. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,200-15,500 15,300-15,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,700 Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,000, Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,800, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 15,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,800-17,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.2 degree Celsius (88.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.2 degree Celsius (59.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 40 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.