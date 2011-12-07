Nagpur, Dec 7 Prices of soyabean oil firmed up again in Vidarbha region on Western Maharashtra due to stockists buying triggered by a surge in oil prices in global market. This edible oil was in keen demand among vanaspati millers and retailers on account of the marriage season. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices and reported demand from South and North-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Easy condition in American soymeal prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up on increased demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * Nearly 75,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 18,500-22,200 18,500-22,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 18,600-22,300 18,600-22,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 23,000-23,400 22,500-23,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 10,000 18,900-22,000 Hinganghat 5,000 19,200-22,400 Akola 7,000 18,600-22,200 Amravati 5,000 19,400-22,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 5,000 19,000-21,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 5,000 18,800-21,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,600, Hingoli - 22,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 22,600, Latur - 22,100, Nanded - 22,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 636 632 Soyoil refined market delivery 634 630 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 596 592 Soyoil solvent market delivery 594 590 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 635 631 Soyoil Solvent 595 592 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 AKOLA Soyoil refined 636 630 Soyoil Solvent 596 591 Cottonseed refined oil 640 640 Cottonseed solvent oil 625 625 DHULIA Soyoil refined 641 638 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 645 643 JALNA Soyoil refined 642 639 LATUR Soyoil refined 640 636 NANDED Soyoil refined 645 641 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 648, Baramati - 646, Chalisgaon - 649, Pachora - 645, Parbhani - 648, Koosnoor - 648, Solapur - 644, Supa - 645, Sangli - 644. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,300-15,600 15,300-15,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,700 Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,000, Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,800, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 15,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,800-17,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (93.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.3 degree Celsius (59.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 90 per cent, lowest - 39 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.