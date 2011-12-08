Nagpur, Dec 8 Select edible oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as soya digam oil climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and enquiries from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean and Cottonseed today opened on firm note on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also boosted sentiment. * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in Soyabean and Cottonseed oil prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered marginally on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered further on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Further rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal, notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices here. * Nearly 50,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 18,750-22,200 18,500-22,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 18,850-22,300 18,600-22,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 23,100-23,500 23,000-23,400 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 8,000 18,750-22,200 Hinganghat 4,000 19,200-22,300 Akola 5,000 18,800-22,400 Amravati 2,000 19,400-22,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 19,000-21,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 19,000-22,100 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,700, Hingoli - 22,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 22,600, Latur - 22,200, Nanded - 22,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 10 3,700-4,000 5,000-6,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 640 635 Soyoil refined market delivery 638 634 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 600 597 Soyoil solvent market delivery 598 593 Cottonseed refined 635 630 Cottonseed solvent 615 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 640 636 Soyoil Solvent 600 595 Cottonseed refined 640 635 Cottonseed solvent 620 615 AKOLA Soyoil refined 639 636 Soyoil Solvent 599 594 Cottonseed refined oil 645 640 Cottonseed solvent oil 630 625 DHULIA Soyoil refined 645 641 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 648 644 JALNA Soyoil refined 645 642 LATUR Soyoil refined 645 639 NANDED Soyoil refined 649 646 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 650, Baramati - 649, Chalisgaon - 653, Pachora - 648, Parbhani - 650, Koosnoor - 650, Solapur - 648, Supa - 649, Sangli - 648. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,400-15,700 15,300-15,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,700 Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,000, Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,800, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 15,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,900-17,100. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.5 degree Celsius (86.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.8 degree Celsius (56.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 85 per cent, lowest - 34 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.