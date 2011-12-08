Nagpur, Dec 8 Select edible oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend.
Buying activity in edible oils picked up as soya digam oil climbed in overseas markets. Healthy
rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and enquiries from South-based traders also boosted prices,
sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean and Cottonseed today opened on firm note on increased marriage season
demand from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Notable rise in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also boosted sentiment.
* Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed,
Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in Soyabean and Cottonseed oil prices.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered marginally on increased demand from South-based traders amid
weak supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
recovered further on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing
regions. Further rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal, notable hike in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also
boosted prices here.
* Nearly 50,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 18,750-22,200 18,500-22,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 18,850-22,300 18,600-22,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 23,100-23,500 23,000-23,400 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 8,000 18,750-22,200
Hinganghat 4,000 19,200-22,300
Akola 5,000 18,800-22,400
Amravati 2,000 19,400-22,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 19,000-21,600
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 19,000-22,100
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,700, Hingoli - 22,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 22,600, Latur - 22,200, Nanded - 22,200,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til 10 3,700-4,000 5,000-6,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 640 635
Soyoil refined market delivery 638 634
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 600 597
Soyoil solvent market delivery 598 593
Cottonseed refined 635 630
Cottonseed solvent 615 610
Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 640 636
Soyoil Solvent 600 595
Cottonseed refined 640 635
Cottonseed solvent 620 615
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 639 636
Soyoil Solvent 599 594
Cottonseed refined oil 645 640
Cottonseed solvent oil 630 625
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 645 641
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 648 644
JALNA
Soyoil refined 645 642
LATUR
Soyoil refined 645 639
NANDED
Soyoil refined 649 646
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 650,
Baramati - 649, Chalisgaon - 653, Pachora - 648, Parbhani - 650,
Koosnoor - 650, Solapur - 648, Supa - 649, Sangli - 648.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,400-15,700 15,300-15,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,700
Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,000,
Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,800, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 15,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,900-17,100.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.5 degree Celsius (86.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
13.8 degree Celsius (56.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 85 per cent, lowest - 34 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.