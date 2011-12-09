Nagpur, Dec 9 Barring a sharp rise in Groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada mainly pushed Groundnut oil prices up, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil prices. * Traders expect upward trend in Groundnut oil because of marriage season demand. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices here. * Nearly 50,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 19,000-22,250 18,750-22,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 19,100-22,350 18,850-22,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 23,200-23,600 23,100-23,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 7,000 19,000-22,250 Hinganghat 4,000 19,400-22,300 Akola 5,000 18,800-22,400 Amravati 2,000 19,400-22,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 19,000-21,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 19,300-22,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,700, Hingoli - 22,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 22,600, Latur - 22,200, Nanded - 22,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,700-4,000 Dhaniya 10 4,000-4,200 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 640 640 Soyoil refined market delivery 638 638 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 600 600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 598 598 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 Groundnut oil (loose) 850 840 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,590 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 640 640 Soyoil Solvent 600 600 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 AKOLA Soyoil refined 639 639 Soyoil Solvent 599 599 Cottonseed refined oil 645 645 Cottonseed solvent oil 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 645 645 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 648 648 JALNA Soyoil refined 645 645 LATUR Soyoil refined 645 645 NANDED Soyoil refined 649 649 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 650, Baramati - 649, Chalisgaon - 653, Pachora - 648, Parbhani - 650, Koosnoor - 650, Solapur - 648, Supa - 649, Sangli - 648. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,300-15,600 15,300-15,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,700 Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,000, Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,800, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 15,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,900-17,100. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.6 degree Celsius (87.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.0 degree Celsius (53.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 89 per cent, lowest - 31 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.