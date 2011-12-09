Nagpur, Dec 9 Barring a sharp rise in Groundnut oil, major edible oil prices
today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada mainly pushed
Groundnut oil prices up, sources said Friday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, Cottonseed, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP
oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. No trader was in mood for any
commitment because of weak American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil prices.
* Traders expect upward trend in Groundnut oil because of marriage season demand.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
firmed up again on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing
belts. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from
South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices here.
* Nearly 50,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 19,000-22,250 18,750-22,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 19,100-22,350 18,850-22,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 23,200-23,600 23,100-23,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 7,000 19,000-22,250
Hinganghat 4,000 19,400-22,300
Akola 5,000 18,800-22,400
Amravati 2,000 19,400-22,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 19,000-21,600
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 19,300-22,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,700, Hingoli - 22,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 22,600, Latur - 22,200, Nanded - 22,300,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,700-4,000
Dhaniya 10 4,000-4,200 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 640 640
Soyoil refined market delivery 638 638
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 600 600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 598 598
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
Groundnut oil (loose) 850 840
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,590
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 640 640
Soyoil Solvent 600 600
Cottonseed refined 640 640
Cottonseed solvent 620 620
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 639 639
Soyoil Solvent 599 599
Cottonseed refined oil 645 645
Cottonseed solvent oil 630 630
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 645 645
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 648 648
JALNA
Soyoil refined 645 645
LATUR
Soyoil refined 645 645
NANDED
Soyoil refined 649 649
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 650,
Baramati - 649, Chalisgaon - 653, Pachora - 648, Parbhani - 650,
Koosnoor - 650, Solapur - 648, Supa - 649, Sangli - 648.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,300-15,600 15,300-15,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,700
Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,000,
Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,800, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 15,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,900-17,100.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.6 degree Celsius (87.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.0 degree Celsius (53.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 89 per cent, lowest - 31 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.