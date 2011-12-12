There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major oil in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal & soya oil and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. * Nearly one lac bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 18,750-22,300 19,000-22,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 18,850-22,400 19,100-22,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 23,300-23,700 23,300-23,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 10,000 18,750-22,300 Hinganghat 5,000 19,000-22,300 Akola 8,000 18,800-22,500 Amravati 3,000 19,100-22,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 3,000 19,000-21,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 3,000 19,000-22,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,600, Hingoli - 22,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 22,500, Latur - 22,200, Nanded - 22,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,700-4,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 640 640 Soyoil refined market delivery 638 638 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 600 600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 598 598 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 Groundnut oil (loose) 860 860 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 640 640 Soyoil Solvent 600 600 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 AKOLA Soyoil refined 639 639 Soyoil Solvent 599 599 Cottonseed refined oil 645 645 Cottonseed solvent oil 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 645 645 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 648 648 JALNA Soyoil refined 645 645 LATUR Soyoil refined 645 645 NANDED Soyoil refined 649 649 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 650, Baramati - 649, Chalisgaon - 653, Pachora - 648, Parbhani - 650, Koosnoor - 650, Solapur - 648, Supa - 649, Sangli - 648. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,300-15,600 15,300-15,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,600 Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,000, Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,800, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 15,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,800-17,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius (84.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.8 degree Celsius (55.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 76 per cent, lowest - 36 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.