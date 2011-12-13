Soyabean oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on brisk buying by stockists influenced by firming global trend. Notable rise in Malaysian palm oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and inadequate supply from local crushing plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Rapeseed oil too zoomed up here on increased seasonal demand from traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Good buying from overseas oil paint industry also boosted prices. * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in Rapeseed oil because of overseas traders demand. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted weak on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal and easy condition on Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. * About 50,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 18,500-22,300 18,750-22,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 18,600-22,400 18,850-22,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 23,300-23,700 23,300-23,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 8,000 18,500-22,300 Hinganghat 3,000 18,900-22,000 Akola 5,000 18,800-22,300 Amravati 2,000 19,000-22,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 19,000-21,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 18,700-22,600 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,600, Hingoli - 22,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 22,700, Latur - 22,200, Nanded - 22,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 20 3,300-3,500 3,400-3,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 25 4,100-4,200 3,700-4,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 640 640 Soyoil refined market delivery 638 638 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 600 600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 598 598 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 Groundnut oil (loose) 860 860 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,610 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,520 1,520 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 640 640 Soyoil Solvent 600 600 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 AKOLA Soyoil refined 639 639 Soyoil Solvent 599 599 Cottonseed refined oil 645 645 Cottonseed solvent oil 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 645 645 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 648 648 JALNA Soyoil refined 645 645 LATUR Soyoil refined 645 645 NANDED Soyoil refined 649 649 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 650, Baramati - 649, Chalisgaon - 653, Pachora - 648, Parbhani - 650, Koosnoor - 650, Solapur - 648, Supa - 649, Sangli - 648. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,300-15,600 15,300-15,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,600 Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,000, Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,800, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 15,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,800-17,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius (84.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.7 degree Celsius (54.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 80 per cent, lowest - 13 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.