Select edible oil prices shot up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Sharp fall in Indian rupee against dollar which hiked oil import rate also helped to push up prices. Buying activity reported high as Soya digam prices in American quoted strong. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Groundnut loose and Groundnut refined oil zoomed up here on increased seasonal demand from traders amid weak supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also fuelled prices. * Cottonseed, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in Groundnut oil because of marriage season demand. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported higher on increased demand from South-based millers amid weak supply from crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) Reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 75,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 19,000-22,300 18,500-22,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 19,100-22,400 18,600-22,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 23,600-24,000 23,300-23,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 9,000 19,000-22,300 Hinganghat 3,000 18,900-22,300 Akola 6,000 19,300-22,200 Amravati 2,000 19,300-22,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 19,100-21,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 18,800-22,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,900, Hingoli - 22,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 22,800, Latur - 22,300, Nanded - 22,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,300-3,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 40 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 650 643 Soyoil refined market delivery 648 641 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 610 603 Soyoil solvent market delivery 608 604 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 Groundnut oil (loose) 870 860 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,620 1,610 Sunflower oil refined 760 750 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 650 645 Soyoil Solvent 610 607 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 AKOLA Soyoil refined 651 646 Soyoil Solvent 611 606 Cottonseed refined oil 645 645 Cottonseed solvent oil 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 655 649 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 658 653 JALNA Soyoil refined 655 649 LATUR Soyoil refined 657 648 NANDED Soyoil refined 659 654 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 660, Baramati - 659, Chalisgaon - 663, Pachora - 658, Parbhani - 6650, Koosnoor - 660, Solapur - 658, Supa - 659, Sangli - 660. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,500-15,800 15,300-15,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,900 Akola - 16,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,200, Hingoli - 16,100, Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,900, Latur - 16,400, Nanded - 16,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,000-17,200. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.5 degree Celsius (85.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.6 degree Celsius (52.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 77 per cent, lowest - 34 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.