Select edible oil prices shot up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake
by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Sharp fall in Indian rupee against dollar
which hiked oil import rate also helped to push up prices. Buying activity reported high as Soya
digam prices in American quoted strong. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted
sentiment, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, Groundnut loose and Groundnut refined oil zoomed up here on increased
seasonal demand from traders amid weak supply from producing regions like Gujarath,
Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also
fuelled prices.
* Cottonseed, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled
steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in Groundnut oil because of marriage season demand.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported higher on increased demand from South-based millers amid weak
supply from crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
Reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal and
reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices.
* About 75,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 19,000-22,300 18,500-22,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 19,100-22,400 18,600-22,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 23,600-24,000 23,300-23,700 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 9,000 19,000-22,300
Hinganghat 3,000 18,900-22,300
Akola 6,000 19,300-22,200
Amravati 2,000 19,300-22,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 19,100-21,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 18,800-22,700
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,900, Hingoli - 22,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 22,800, Latur - 22,300, Nanded - 22,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,300-3,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til 40 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 650 643
Soyoil refined market delivery 648 641
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 610 603
Soyoil solvent market delivery 608 604
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
Groundnut oil (loose) 870 860
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,620 1,610
Sunflower oil refined 760 750
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 650 645
Soyoil Solvent 610 607
Cottonseed refined 640 640
Cottonseed solvent 620 620
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 651 646
Soyoil Solvent 611 606
Cottonseed refined oil 645 645
Cottonseed solvent oil 630 630
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 655 649
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 658 653
JALNA
Soyoil refined 655 649
LATUR
Soyoil refined 657 648
NANDED
Soyoil refined 659 654
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 660,
Baramati - 659, Chalisgaon - 663, Pachora - 658, Parbhani - 6650,
Koosnoor - 660, Solapur - 658, Supa - 659, Sangli - 660.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,500-15,800 15,300-15,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,900
Akola - 16,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,200, Hingoli - 16,100,
Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,900, Latur - 16,400, Nanded - 16,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,000-17,200.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.5 degree Celsius (85.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
11.6 degree Celsius (52.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 77 per cent, lowest - 34 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.