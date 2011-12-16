Steady condition developed in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today, as prices moved in a limited range of alternate small bouts of trading and held unchanged. Trading activity was minimal which reduced the volume of business even though notable rise in international edible oil prices, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils as no trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch policy. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up again on increased demand from South-based millers amid weak supply from crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soymeal and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 50,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 19,000-22,800 19,000-22,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 19,100-22,900 19,100-22,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 24,000-24,500 23,600-24,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 7,000 19,000-22,800 Hinganghat 2,000 19,300-22,400 Akola 4,000 19,700-22,400 Amravati 2,000 19,300-22,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 19,300-22,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 19,000-22,800 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,900, Hingoli - 22,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 22,800, Latur - 22,300, Nanded - 22,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,300-3,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 30 3,700-4,200 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya 20 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 650 650 Soyoil refined market delivery 648 648 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 610 610 Soyoil solvent market delivery 608 608 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 Groundnut oil (loose) 870 870 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,620 1,620 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 650 650 Soyoil Solvent 610 610 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 AKOLA Soyoil refined 651 651 Soyoil Solvent 611 611 Cottonseed refined oil 645 645 Cottonseed solvent oil 630 630 DHULIA Soyoil refined 655 655 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 658 658 JALNA Soyoil refined 655 655 LATUR Soyoil refined 657 657 NANDED Soyoil refined 659 659 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 660, Baramati - 659, Chalisgaon - 663, Pachora - 658, Parbhani - 6650, Koosnoor - 660, Solapur - 658, Supa - 659, Sangli - 660. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,700-16,100 15,500-15,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,100 Akola - 16,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,200, Hingoli - 16,100, Jalna - 16,400, Koosnoor - 16,100, Latur - 16,600, Nanded - 16,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,200-17,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.7 degree Celsius (83.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.8 degree Celsius (51.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 90 per cent, lowest - 32 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.