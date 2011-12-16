Steady condition developed in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today, as prices moved in a
limited range of alternate small bouts of trading and held unchanged. Trading activity was
minimal which reduced the volume of business even though notable rise in international edible
oil prices, sources said Friday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed,
Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils as no trader was in mood for
any commitment, adopting wait and watch policy.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today zoomed up again on increased demand from South-based millers amid weak
supply from crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing regions. Sharp rise in soymeal and reported demand from South-based
crushing plants also helped to push up prices.
* About 50,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 19,000-22,800 19,000-22,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 19,100-22,900 19,100-22,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 24,000-24,500 23,600-24,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 7,000 19,000-22,800
Hinganghat 2,000 19,300-22,400
Akola 4,000 19,700-22,400
Amravati 2,000 19,300-22,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 19,300-22,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 19,000-22,800
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,900, Hingoli - 22,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 22,800, Latur - 22,300, Nanded - 22,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,300-3,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til 30 3,700-4,200 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya 20 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 650 650
Soyoil refined market delivery 648 648
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 610 610
Soyoil solvent market delivery 608 608
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
Groundnut oil (loose) 870 870
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,620 1,620
Sunflower oil refined 760 760
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 650 650
Soyoil Solvent 610 610
Cottonseed refined 640 640
Cottonseed solvent 620 620
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 651 651
Soyoil Solvent 611 611
Cottonseed refined oil 645 645
Cottonseed solvent oil 630 630
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 655 655
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 658 658
JALNA
Soyoil refined 655 655
LATUR
Soyoil refined 657 657
NANDED
Soyoil refined 659 659
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 660,
Baramati - 659, Chalisgaon - 663, Pachora - 658, Parbhani - 6650,
Koosnoor - 660, Solapur - 658, Supa - 659, Sangli - 660.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,700-16,100 15,500-15,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,100
Akola - 16,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,200, Hingoli - 16,100,
Jalna - 16,400, Koosnoor - 16,100, Latur - 16,600, Nanded - 16,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,200-17,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.7 degree Celsius (83.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
10.8 degree Celsius (51.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 90 per cent, lowest - 32 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.