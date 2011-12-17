Select oil prices flared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on brisk buying by
stockists influenced by firming global trend. Sharp rise in American soya digam prices, upward
trend in Malaysian palm oil, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil and inadequate supply
from local crushing plants also pushed up prices, sources said Saturday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean and Cottonseed oils skyrocketed here on increased seasonal demand from local
traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Sharp hike in oil import prices
because of rupee fall against dollar also activated stockists.
* Linseed oil too zoomed up here on good overseas oil-paint industries demand amid
tight supply from producing regions.
* Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut
KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in Linseed oil prices.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered further on good demand from South-based millers amid weak
supply from crushing plants. Further rise in international soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, further rise in soymeal, firm
trend on Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and reported demand from South-based
crushing plants also helped to push up prices.
* About 50,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 19,200-22,900 19,000-22,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 19,300-23,000 19,100-22,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 24,200-24,700 24,000-24,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 8,000 19,200-22,900
Hinganghat 2,000 19,300-22,700
Akola 5,000 19,800-22,400
Amravati 3,000 19,300-22,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 19,500-22,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 19,200-22,800
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 23,000, Hingoli - 22,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 22,800, Latur - 22,700, Nanded - 22,700,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 10 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til 20 3,700-4,200 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 661 654
Soyoil refined market delivery 659 652
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 621 615
Soyoil solvent market delivery 619 612
Cottonseed refined 655 635
Cottonseed solvent 645 615
Groundnut oil (loose) 870 870
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,620 1,620
Sunflower oil refined 760 760
Linseed oil 800 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 660 654
Soyoil Solvent 620 613
Cottonseed refined 660 640
Cottonseed solvent 640 620
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 661 657
Soyoil Solvent 621 615
Cottonseed refined oil 665 645
Cottonseed solvent oil 645 640
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 665 660
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 668 660
JALNA
Soyoil refined 665 659
LATUR
Soyoil refined 667 660
NANDED
Soyoil refined 669 665
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 670,
Baramati - 667, Chalisgaon - 670, Pachora - 675, Parbhani - 670,
Koosnoor - 670, Solapur - 668, Supa - 669, Sangli - 670.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,800-16,200 15,700-16,100
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,200
Akola - 16,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,300, Hingoli - 16,100,
Jalna - 16,400, Koosnoor - 16,100, Latur - 16,700, Nanded - 16,700,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,300-17,600.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.1 degree Celsius (84.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
11.0 degree Celsius (51.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 34 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.