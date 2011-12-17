Select oil prices flared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on brisk buying by stockists influenced by firming global trend. Sharp rise in American soya digam prices, upward trend in Malaysian palm oil, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil and inadequate supply from local crushing plants also pushed up prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean and Cottonseed oils skyrocketed here on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Sharp hike in oil import prices because of rupee fall against dollar also activated stockists. * Linseed oil too zoomed up here on good overseas oil-paint industries demand amid tight supply from producing regions. * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in Linseed oil prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further on good demand from South-based millers amid weak supply from crushing plants. Further rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, further rise in soymeal, firm trend on Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 50,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 19,200-22,900 19,000-22,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 19,300-23,000 19,100-22,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 24,200-24,700 24,000-24,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 8,000 19,200-22,900 Hinganghat 2,000 19,300-22,700 Akola 5,000 19,800-22,400 Amravati 3,000 19,300-22,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 19,500-22,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 19,200-22,800 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 23,000, Hingoli - 22,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 22,800, Latur - 22,700, Nanded - 22,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 20 3,700-4,200 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 661 654 Soyoil refined market delivery 659 652 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 621 615 Soyoil solvent market delivery 619 612 Cottonseed refined 655 635 Cottonseed solvent 645 615 Groundnut oil (loose) 870 870 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,620 1,620 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 800 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 660 654 Soyoil Solvent 620 613 Cottonseed refined 660 640 Cottonseed solvent 640 620 AKOLA Soyoil refined 661 657 Soyoil Solvent 621 615 Cottonseed refined oil 665 645 Cottonseed solvent oil 645 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 665 660 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 668 660 JALNA Soyoil refined 665 659 LATUR Soyoil refined 667 660 NANDED Soyoil refined 669 665 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 670, Baramati - 667, Chalisgaon - 670, Pachora - 675, Parbhani - 670, Koosnoor - 670, Solapur - 668, Supa - 669, Sangli - 670. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,800-16,200 15,700-16,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,200 Akola - 16,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,300, Hingoli - 16,100, Jalna - 16,400, Koosnoor - 16,100, Latur - 16,700, Nanded - 16,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,300-17,600. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.1 degree Celsius (84.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.0 degree Celsius (51.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 34 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.