Select edible oil prices touched to a record high in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtr on scattered buying by Vanaspati millers influenced by a firming global trend. Trading sentiment turned better as palm oil futures gained as exports from Malaysia, the second largest grower, rose handsomely. Notable hike in American soya digam and sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * In last two trading sessions, Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower refined and Linseed oils flared up again on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Fresh hike in oil import prices because of rupee fall against dollar also activated stockists. * Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in major edible oils prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today opened on firm note on good demand from South-based traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal, firm trend on Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 75,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 18,900-23,200 18,900-22,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 19,000-23,300 19,000-23,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 24,500-25,000 24,200-24,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 9,000 18,900-23,200 Hinganghat 3,000 19,300-22,900 Akola 5,000 19,700-22,900 Amravati 3,000 19,300-23,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 3,000 19,300-23,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 3,000 19,200-22,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 23,300, Hingoli - 23,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 23,400, Latur - 23,000, Nanded - 23,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,300-3,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 30 3,700-4,200 3,700-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 661 Soyoil refined market delivery 668 659 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 630 624 Soyoil solvent market delivery 626 621 Cottonseed refined 665 655 Cottonseed solvent 645 635 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 870 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,630 1,620 Sunflower oil refined 770 760 Linseed oil 815 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 670 665 Soyoil Solvent 630 622 Cottonseed refined 670 660 Cottonseed solvent 650 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 672 664 Soyoil Solvent 632 626 Cottonseed refined oil 675 665 Cottonseed solvent oil 655 645 DHULIA Soyoil refined 675 665 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 678 673 JALNA Soyoil refined 675 666 LATUR Soyoil refined 677 670 NANDED Soyoil refined 679 675 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 680, Baramati - 677, Chalisgaon - 680, Pachora - 685, Parbhani - 680, Koosnoor - 680, Solapur - 683, Supa - 679, Sangli - 680. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,900-16,300 15,800-16,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,300 Akola - 16,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,300, Hingoli - 16,100, Jalna - 16,500, Koosnoor - 16,200, Latur - 16,700, Nanded - 16,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,400-17,700. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.4 degree Celsius (84.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.4 degree Celsius (52.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 88 per cent, lowest - 32 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.