Prices of selected edible oil continued to rise in Vidarbha region on Western Maharashtra today on increased demand by local parties. Upward trend on international oil market, inadequate supply from local crushing plants and fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh oil prices also helped to push up prices. Fresh fall of Indian rupee against dollar which pushed oil import prices up also fuelled edible oils here, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose and Groundnut refined oils zoomed up again on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices. * Sunflower, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in major edible oils prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Continuous rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and good demand from South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices. * About 50,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 18,200-23,700 18,000-23,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 18,300-23,800 18,100-23,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 24,800-25,300 24,500-25,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 7,000 18,200-23,200 Hinganghat 2,000 18,900-23,000 Akola 3,000 19,200-22,900 Amravati 2,000 18,500-23,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 18,900-23,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 18,600-22,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 23,600, Hingoli - 23,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 23,700, Latur - 23,400, Nanded - 23,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,300-3,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 20 3,700-4,200 3,700-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 680 677 Soyoil refined market delivery 678 675 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 640 634 Soyoil solvent market delivery 638 633 Cottonseed refined 670 665 Cottonseed solvent 650 645 Groundnut oil (loose) 900 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,640 1,630 Sunflower oil refined 780 770 Linseed oil 815 815 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 680 677 Soyoil Solvent 640 635 Cottonseed refined 675 670 Cottonseed solvent 655 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 682 680 Soyoil Solvent 642 636 Cottonseed refined oil 677 675 Cottonseed solvent oil 657 655 DHULIA Soyoil refined 685 682 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 688 685 JALNA Soyoil refined 685 683 LATUR Soyoil refined 687 686 NANDED Soyoil refined 689 685 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 690, Baramati - 687, Chalisgaon - 690, Pachora - 695, Parbhani - 690, Koosnoor - 690, Solapur - 693, Supa - 689, Sangli - 691. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,000-16,400 15,900-16,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,400 Akola - 16,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,400, Hingoli - 16,200, Jalna - 16,600, Koosnoor - 16,300, Latur - 16,800, Nanded - 16,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,500-17,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.1 degree Celsius (84.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.9 degree Celsius (51.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 84 per cent, lowest - 31 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.