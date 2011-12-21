The rising trend in Groundnut and Linseed oils remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as demand to Linseed oil from overseas oil-paint industries reported high, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Sunflower, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in Groundnut oil prices as supply from producing regions like Gujatath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada reported low. SOYMEAL * Prices today remained steady here but demand was poor. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * Nearly 50,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 20,000-23,850 19,000-23,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 20,100-23,950 19,100-23,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,000-25,500 24,800-25,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 6,000 20,000-23,850 Hinganghat 2,000 19,200-23,500 Akola 3,000 19,600-23,500 Amravati 2,000 19,200-23,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 18,900-23,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 19,200-22,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,000, Hingoli - 23,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,000, Latur - 23,500, Nanded - 23,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,300-3,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,700-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 680 680 Soyoil refined market delivery 678 678 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 640 640 Soyoil solvent market delivery 638 638 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 910 900 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,650 1,640 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 825 815 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 677 677 Soyoil Solvent 635 635 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 677 677 Soyoil Solvent 637 637 Cottonseed refined oil 675 675 Cottonseed solvent oil 655 655 DHULIA Soyoil refined 685 685 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 688 688 JALNA Soyoil refined 685 685 LATUR Soyoil refined 687 687 NANDED Soyoil refined 689 689 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 690, Baramati - 687, Chalisgaon - 690, Pachora - 695, Parbhani - 690, Koosnoor - 690, Solapur - 693, Supa - 689, Sangli - 691. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,000-16,400 16,000-16,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,400 Akola - 16,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,400, Hingoli - 16,200, Jalna - 16,600, Koosnoor - 16,300, Latur - 16,800, Nanded - 16,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,500-17,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.7 degree Celsius (83.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 9.4 degree Celsius (48.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 84 per cent, lowest - 35 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 09 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.