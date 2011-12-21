The rising trend in Groundnut and Linseed oils remained unabated for the third straight day
today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by
vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment
remained strong, as demand to Linseed oil from overseas oil-paint industries reported high,
sources said Tuesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, Cottonseed, Sunflower, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in
sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in Groundnut oil prices as supply from producing regions
like Gujatath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada reported low.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today remained steady here but demand was poor.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
enquiries from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices.
* Nearly 50,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 20,000-23,850 19,000-23,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 20,100-23,950 19,100-23,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 25,000-25,500 24,800-25,300 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 6,000 20,000-23,850
Hinganghat 2,000 19,200-23,500
Akola 3,000 19,600-23,500
Amravati 2,000 19,200-23,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 18,900-23,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 19,200-22,900
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,000, Hingoli - 23,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 24,000, Latur - 23,500, Nanded - 23,400,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,300-3,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,700-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 680 680
Soyoil refined market delivery 678 678
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 640 640
Soyoil solvent market delivery 638 638
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 910 900
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,650 1,640
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 825 815
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 677 677
Soyoil Solvent 635 635
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 677 677
Soyoil Solvent 637 637
Cottonseed refined oil 675 675
Cottonseed solvent oil 655 655
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 685 685
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 688 688
JALNA
Soyoil refined 685 685
LATUR
Soyoil refined 687 687
NANDED
Soyoil refined 689 689
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 690,
Baramati - 687, Chalisgaon - 690, Pachora - 695, Parbhani - 690,
Koosnoor - 690, Solapur - 693, Supa - 689, Sangli - 691.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,000-16,400 16,000-16,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,400
Akola - 16,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,400, Hingoli - 16,200,
Jalna - 16,600, Koosnoor - 16,300, Latur - 16,800, Nanded - 16,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,500-17,800.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.7 degree Celsius (83.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
9.4 degree Celsius (48.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 84 per cent, lowest - 35 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 09 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.