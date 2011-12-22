There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile
moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices
unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' policy, according
to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed,
Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
zoomed up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing regions. Further rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
reported demand from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices.
* Nearly 50,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 20,500-23,800 20,000-23,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 20,600-23,900 20,100-23,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 25,000-25,500 25,000-25,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 7,000 20,500-23,800
Hinganghat 2,000 19,800-23,500
Akola 4,000 19,600-23,700
Amravati 2,000 20,100-23,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 19,800-23,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 20,000-23,300
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,100, Hingoli - 23,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 24,100, Latur - 23,600, Nanded - 23,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,300-3,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,700-4,200
Dhaniya 20 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 680 680
Soyoil refined market delivery 678 678
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 640 640
Soyoil solvent market delivery 638 638
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 910 910
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,650 1,650
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 825 825
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 677 677
Soyoil Solvent 635 635
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 677 677
Soyoil Solvent 637 637
Cottonseed refined oil 675 675
Cottonseed solvent oil 655 655
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 685 685
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 688 688
JALNA
Soyoil refined 685 685
LATUR
Soyoil refined 687 687
NANDED
Soyoil refined 689 689
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 690,
Baramati - 687, Chalisgaon - 690, Pachora - 695, Parbhani - 690,
Koosnoor - 690, Solapur - 693, Supa - 689, Sangli - 691.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,000-16,400 16,000-16,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,400
Akola - 16,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,400, Hingoli - 16,200,
Jalna - 16,600, Koosnoor - 16,300, Latur - 16,800, Nanded - 16,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,500-17,800.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius (82.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
9.2 degree Celsius (48.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 84 per cent, lowest - 35 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 09 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.