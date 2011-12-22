There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' policy, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Sunflower, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Further rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices. * Nearly 50,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 20,500-23,800 20,000-23,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 20,600-23,900 20,100-23,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,000-25,500 25,000-25,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 7,000 20,500-23,800 Hinganghat 2,000 19,800-23,500 Akola 4,000 19,600-23,700 Amravati 2,000 20,100-23,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 19,800-23,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 20,000-23,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,100, Hingoli - 23,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,100, Latur - 23,600, Nanded - 23,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,300-3,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,700-4,200 Dhaniya 20 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 680 680 Soyoil refined market delivery 678 678 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 640 640 Soyoil solvent market delivery 638 638 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 910 910 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,650 1,650 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 825 825 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,160 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 677 677 Soyoil Solvent 635 635 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 677 677 Soyoil Solvent 637 637 Cottonseed refined oil 675 675 Cottonseed solvent oil 655 655 DHULIA Soyoil refined 685 685 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 688 688 JALNA Soyoil refined 685 685 LATUR Soyoil refined 687 687 NANDED Soyoil refined 689 689 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 690, Baramati - 687, Chalisgaon - 690, Pachora - 695, Parbhani - 690, Koosnoor - 690, Solapur - 693, Supa - 689, Sangli - 691. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,000-16,400 16,000-16,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,400 Akola - 16,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,400, Hingoli - 16,200, Jalna - 16,600, Koosnoor - 16,300, Latur - 16,800, Nanded - 16,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,500-17,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius (82.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 9.2 degree Celsius (48.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 84 per cent, lowest - 35 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 09 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.