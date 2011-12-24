The rising trend in select edible oils remained unabated for the fourth sixth day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as overseas oil, palm and soya digam, zoomed up by about seven dollar per tonne in last six days, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose and Groundnut refined and Rapeseed oils zoomed up again here on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also boosted sentiment. * Sunflower, Linseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed firm tendency on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. About two dollar per tonne rise in American soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on soyabean mandi and fresh enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices. * Nearly 75,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 21,000-23,800 20,500-23,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 21,100-23,900 20,600-23,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,400-25,900 25,000-25,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 7,000 21,000-23,800 Hinganghat 3,000 19,800-23,500 Akola 5,000 20,500-23,600 Amravati 2,000 20,900-23,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 20,400-23,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 3,000 21,000-23,800 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,300, Hingoli - 23,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,100, Latur - 23,800, Nanded - 23,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,300-3,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,700-4,200 Dhaniya 20 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 685 Soyoil refined market delivery 688 683 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 645 Soyoil solvent market delivery 645 643 Cottonseed refined 680 675 Cottonseed solvent 660 654 Groundnut oil (loose) 930 920 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,670 1,660 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 825 825 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 687 685 Soyoil Solvent 647 642 Cottonseed refined 685 680 Cottonseed solvent 665 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 686 681 Soyoil Solvent 646 642 Cottonseed refined oil 685 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 693 689 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 696 691 JALNA Soyoil refined 693 688 LATUR Soyoil refined 695 689 NANDED Soyoil refined 695 694 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 698, Baramati - 695, Chalisgaon - 699, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 696, Koosnoor - 699, Solapur - 699, Supa - 696, Sangli - 703. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,200-16,600 16,000-16,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,500 Akola - 16,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,400, Hingoli - 16,200, Jalna - 16,700, Koosnoor - 16,400, Latur - 16,800, Nanded - 17,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,600-17,900. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.1 degree Celsius (84.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.4 degree Celsius (54.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 69 per cent, lowest - 26 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.