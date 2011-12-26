Barring a rise in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada also helped to push up prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Sunflower, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up again on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. About two dollar per tonne rise in American soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) Showed upward trend on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh demand from South-based crushing plants and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment. * Nearly 50,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 21,200-23,800 20,900-23,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 21,300-23,900 21,000-23,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,400-25,900 25,400-25,900 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 6,000 21,200-23,800 Hinganghat 3,000 19,800-23,500 Akola 3,000 20,500-23,600 Amravati 2,000 20,900-23,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 20,400-23,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 3,000 21,000-23,800 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,300, Hingoli - 23,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,100, Latur - 23,800, Nanded - 23,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,300-3,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 25 3,700-4,200 3,700-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 690 Soyoil refined market delivery 688 688 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 650 Soyoil solvent market delivery 645 645 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 940 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,680 1,670 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 825 825 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 687 687 Soyoil Solvent 647 647 Cottonseed refined 685 685 Cottonseed solvent 665 665 AKOLA Soyoil refined 686 686 Soyoil Solvent 646 646 Cottonseed refined oil 685 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 693 693 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 696 696 JALNA Soyoil refined 693 693 LATUR Soyoil refined 695 695 NANDED Soyoil refined 695 695 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 698, Baramati - 695, Chalisgaon - 699, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 696, Koosnoor - 699, Solapur - 699, Supa - 696, Sangli - 703. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,300-16,700 16,200-16,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,500 Akola - 16,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,400, Hingoli - 16,200, Jalna - 16,700, Koosnoor - 16,400, Latur - 16,800, Nanded - 17,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,600-17,900. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.6 degree Celsius (83.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.5 degree Celsius (50.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 69 per cent, lowest - 26 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.