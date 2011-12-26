Barring a rise in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity.
Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks from producing
regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada also helped to push up prices, sources said
Monday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, Cottonseed, Sunflower, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled
steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today firmed up again on increased demand from South-based traders amid
short supply from local crushing plants. About two dollar per tonne rise in American
soymeal prices also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
Showed upward trend on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions. Fresh demand from South-based crushing plants and notable rise
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment.
* Nearly 50,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 21,200-23,800 20,900-23,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 21,300-23,900 21,000-23,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 25,400-25,900 25,400-25,900 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 6,000 21,200-23,800
Hinganghat 3,000 19,800-23,500
Akola 3,000 20,500-23,600
Amravati 2,000 20,900-23,400
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 20,400-23,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 3,000 21,000-23,800
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,300, Hingoli - 23,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 24,100, Latur - 23,800, Nanded - 23,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,300-3,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til 25 3,700-4,200 3,700-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 690 690
Soyoil refined market delivery 688 688
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 650
Soyoil solvent market delivery 645 645
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 940 930
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,680 1,670
Sunflower oil refined 780 780
Linseed oil 825 825
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 687 687
Soyoil Solvent 647 647
Cottonseed refined 685 685
Cottonseed solvent 665 665
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 686 686
Soyoil Solvent 646 646
Cottonseed refined oil 685 685
Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 693 693
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 696 696
JALNA
Soyoil refined 693 693
LATUR
Soyoil refined 695 695
NANDED
Soyoil refined 695 695
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 698,
Baramati - 695, Chalisgaon - 699, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 696,
Koosnoor - 699, Solapur - 699, Supa - 696, Sangli - 703.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,300-16,700 16,200-16,600
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,500
Akola - 16,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,400, Hingoli - 16,200,
Jalna - 16,700, Koosnoor - 16,400, Latur - 16,800, Nanded - 17,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,600-17,900.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.6 degree Celsius (83.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
10.5 degree Celsius (50.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 69 per cent, lowest - 26 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.