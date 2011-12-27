The rising trend in major edible oils remained unabated for the second straight day today in
Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati
millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a weak overseas supply. Sentiment remained strong
because of South-based traders, sources said Tuesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, Cottonseed and Sunflower refined oil prices zoomed up again here on good
demand from local traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Restricted overseas
supply also pushed up prices.
* Linseed and Rapeseed oils too reported strong on good overseas oil paint industries
demand amid tight supply from producing regions.
* Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled
steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered further on increased demand from South-based traders amid
short supply from local crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported higher on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions. Notable rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal, fresh
enquiries from South-based crushing plants and healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices also helped to push up prices.
* About 50,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 21,200-23,800 21,000-23,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 21,300-23,900 21,100-23,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 26,000-26,200 25,700-25,900 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 7,000 21,200-23,800
Hinganghat 3,000 19,800-23,500
Akola 3,000 20,500-23,600
Amravati 2,000 20,900-23,400
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 3,000 20,400-23,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 3,000 21,000-23,800
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,300, Hingoli - 23,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 24,100, Latur - 23,800, Nanded - 23,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,300-3,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til 40 3,700-4,200 3,700-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 693 690
Soyoil refined market delivery 691 688
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 650
Soyoil solvent market delivery 645 645
Cottonseed refined 690 680
Cottonseed solvent 690 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 940 940
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,680 1,680
Sunflower oil refined 800 780
Linseed oil 830 825
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 688 687
Soyoil Solvent 648 647
Cottonseed refined 695 685
Cottonseed solvent 675 665
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 689 686
Soyoil Solvent 649 646
Cottonseed refined oil 695 685
Cottonseed solvent oil 675 665
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 696 693
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 699 696
JALNA
Soyoil refined 695 693
LATUR
Soyoil refined 698 695
NANDED
Soyoil refined 699 695
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700,
Baramati - 698, Chalisgaon - 699, Pachora - 703, Parbhani - 696,
Koosnoor - 700, Solapur - 699, Supa - 698, Sangli - 704.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,400-16,800 16,300-16,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,700
Akola - 16,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,400, Hingoli - 16,500,
Jalna - 16,800, Koosnoor - 16,400, Latur - 16,800, Nanded - 17,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,800-18,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.8 degree Celsius (83.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
10.1 degree Celsius (50.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 81 per cent, lowest - 35 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.