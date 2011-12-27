The rising trend in major edible oils remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a weak overseas supply. Sentiment remained strong because of South-based traders, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed and Sunflower refined oil prices zoomed up again here on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Restricted overseas supply also pushed up prices. * Linseed and Rapeseed oils too reported strong on good overseas oil paint industries demand amid tight supply from producing regions. * Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Castor and Coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal, fresh enquiries from South-based crushing plants and healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices. * About 50,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 21,200-23,800 21,000-23,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 21,300-23,900 21,100-23,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,000-26,200 25,700-25,900 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 7,000 21,200-23,800 Hinganghat 3,000 19,800-23,500 Akola 3,000 20,500-23,600 Amravati 2,000 20,900-23,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 3,000 20,400-23,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 3,000 21,000-23,800 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,300, Hingoli - 23,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,100, Latur - 23,800, Nanded - 23,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,300-3,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 40 3,700-4,200 3,700-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 693 690 Soyoil refined market delivery 691 688 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 650 Soyoil solvent market delivery 645 645 Cottonseed refined 690 680 Cottonseed solvent 690 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 940 940 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,680 1,680 Sunflower oil refined 800 780 Linseed oil 830 825 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 688 687 Soyoil Solvent 648 647 Cottonseed refined 695 685 Cottonseed solvent 675 665 AKOLA Soyoil refined 689 686 Soyoil Solvent 649 646 Cottonseed refined oil 695 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 696 693 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 699 696 JALNA Soyoil refined 695 693 LATUR Soyoil refined 698 695 NANDED Soyoil refined 699 695 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700, Baramati - 698, Chalisgaon - 699, Pachora - 703, Parbhani - 696, Koosnoor - 700, Solapur - 699, Supa - 698, Sangli - 704. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,400-16,800 16,300-16,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,700 Akola - 16,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,400, Hingoli - 16,500, Jalna - 16,800, Koosnoor - 16,400, Latur - 16,800, Nanded - 17,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,700, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,800-18,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.8 degree Celsius (83.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.1 degree Celsius (50.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 81 per cent, lowest - 35 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.