Nagpur, Dec 28 About twelve dollar per tonne rise in international edible oils in last three days showed its effects in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra. Select edible oil prices flared up on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as American soya digam and palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest palm producer in world, quoted strong. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also helped to push up prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose and Groundnut refined zoomed up again on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also pushed up prices here. * On the other hand, Coconut KP oil prices suffered heavily in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. * Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed and Castor oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Firm trend in soymeal prices continued here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Notable rise international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) Shot up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, continuous hike in soymeal, reported demand from South-based crushing plants and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices. * About 40,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 21,500-24,000 21,200-23,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 21,600-24,100 21,300-23,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,200-26,500 26,000-26,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 21,500-24,000 Hinganghat 3,000 21,000-23,800 Akola 4,000 20,900-23,700 Amravati 2,000 20,900-23,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 21,100-23,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 21,000-23,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,400, Hingoli - 24,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,100, Latur - 24,200, Nanded - 23,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 20 3,400-3,700 3,300-3,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 30 3,800-4,200 3,700-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 699 Soyoil refined market delivery 708 697 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 660 Soyoil solvent market delivery 668 658 Cottonseed refined 700 690 Cottonseed solvent 680 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 950 940 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,700 1,680 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 830 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 705 699 Soyoil Solvent 665 655 Cottonseed refined 705 695 Cottonseed solvent 685 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 707 699 Soyoil Solvent 667 660 Cottonseed refined oil 705 695 Cottonseed solvent oil 685 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 712 700 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 707 698 JALNA Soyoil refined 711 704 LATUR Soyoil refined 707 699 NANDED Soyoil refined 710 703 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 710, Baramati - 708, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 707, Koosnoor - 710, Solapur - 711, Supa - 708, Sangli - 714. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,600-16,900 16,400-16,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,800 Akola - 16,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,500, Hingoli - 16,700, Jalna - 16,900, Koosnoor - 16,700, Latur - 17,000, Nanded - 17,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,800-18,100. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.9 degree Celsius (82.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.3 degree Celsius (50.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 83 per cent, lowest - 32 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.