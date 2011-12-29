Nagpur, Dec 29 Soyabean and Cottonseed oils touched to record level in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra on increased demand from local traders amid short supply from
local crushing plants. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices and increased demand
from South-based traders also helped to push up prices, sources said Thursday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* On the other hand, Coconut KP oil prices suffered heavily in absence of buyers amid
good supply from producing regions.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and
coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
zoomed up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions. Historic rise in soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based
crushing plants and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to
push up prices.
* About 40,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 21,500-24,500 21,500-24,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 21,600-24,600 21,600-24,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 26,500-26,800 26,200-26,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 4,000 21,500-24,500
Hinganghat 3,000 21,000-24,000
Akola 3,000 20,900-23,700
Amravati 2,000 21,200-24,100
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 21,100-24,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 21,400-24,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,800, Hingoli - 24,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 24,400, Latur - 24,600, Nanded - 24,300,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 711
Soyoil refined market delivery 718 709
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 670
Soyoil solvent market delivery 678 668
Cottonseed refined 710 700
Cottonseed solvent 690 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 950 950
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,700 1,700
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 830 830
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,500
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 715 705
Soyoil Solvent 695 685
Cottonseed refined 715 705
Cottonseed solvent 695 685
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 717 710
Soyoil Solvent 697 685
Cottonseed refined oil 715 705
Cottonseed solvent oil 695 687
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 722 712
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 717 707
JALNA
Soyoil refined 721 714
LATUR
Soyoil refined 717 710
NANDED
Soyoil refined 720 714
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720,
Baramati - 718, Chalisgaon - 720, Pachora - 723, Parbhani - 717,
Koosnoor - 720, Solapur - 721, Supa - 718, Sangli - 724.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,600-16,900 16,600-16,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,800
Akola - 16,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,500, Hingoli - 16,700,
Jalna - 16,900, Koosnoor - 16,700, Latur - 17,000, Nanded - 17,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,800-18,100.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 27.2 degree Celsius (80.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
10.6 degree Celsius (51.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 79 per cent, lowest - 33 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.