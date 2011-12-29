Nagpur, Dec 29 Soyabean and Cottonseed oils touched to record level in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased demand from local traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices and increased demand from South-based traders also helped to push up prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * On the other hand, Coconut KP oil prices suffered heavily in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Historic rise in soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based crushing plants and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices. * About 40,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 21,500-24,500 21,500-24,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 21,600-24,600 21,600-24,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,500-26,800 26,200-26,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 21,500-24,500 Hinganghat 3,000 21,000-24,000 Akola 3,000 20,900-23,700 Amravati 2,000 21,200-24,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 21,100-24,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 21,400-24,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,800, Hingoli - 24,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,400, Latur - 24,600, Nanded - 24,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 711 Soyoil refined market delivery 718 709 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 670 Soyoil solvent market delivery 678 668 Cottonseed refined 710 700 Cottonseed solvent 690 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 950 950 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,700 1,700 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 830 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 715 705 Soyoil Solvent 695 685 Cottonseed refined 715 705 Cottonseed solvent 695 685 AKOLA Soyoil refined 717 710 Soyoil Solvent 697 685 Cottonseed refined oil 715 705 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 687 DHULIA Soyoil refined 722 712 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 717 707 JALNA Soyoil refined 721 714 LATUR Soyoil refined 717 710 NANDED Soyoil refined 720 714 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720, Baramati - 718, Chalisgaon - 720, Pachora - 723, Parbhani - 717, Koosnoor - 720, Solapur - 721, Supa - 718, Sangli - 724. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,600-16,900 16,600-16,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,800 Akola - 16,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,500, Hingoli - 16,700, Jalna - 16,900, Koosnoor - 16,700, Latur - 17,000, Nanded - 17,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,800-18,100. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.2 degree Celsius (80.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.6 degree Celsius (51.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 79 per cent, lowest - 33 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.