Nagpur, Dec 30 Soyabean oil prices recovered further in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend.
Buying activity in edible oils picked up as palm oil climbed in overseas markets. Notable rise
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up
prices, sources said Friday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed,
Castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today remained static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
showed firm tendency again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions. Further rise in soyabean oil, reported demand from
South-based crushing plants and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also
boosted prices.
* Nearly 40,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 21,300-24,500 21,100-24,500 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 21,400-24,600 21,200-24,600 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 26,700-27,000 26,500-26,800 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 5,000 21,300-24,500
Hinganghat 3,000 21,000-24,100
Akola 3,000 20,900-23,800
Amravati 2,000 21,200-24,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 21,100-24,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 2,000 21,400-24,300
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,800, Hingoli - 24,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 24,500, Latur - 24,700, Nanded - 24,400,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,700
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 725 720
Soyoil refined market delivery 723 718
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 685 680
Soyoil solvent market delivery 683 678
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
Groundnut oil (loose) 950 950
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,700 1,700
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 830 830
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 720 715
Soyoil Solvent 699 695
Cottonseed refined 715 715
Cottonseed solvent 695 695
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 719 717
Soyoil Solvent 699 694
Cottonseed refined oil 715 715
Cottonseed solvent oil 695 6957
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 727 722
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 722 717
JALNA
Soyoil refined 723 721
LATUR
Soyoil refined 719 717
NANDED
Soyoil refined 726 720
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 724,
Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 725, Pachora - 727, Parbhani - 721,
Koosnoor - 724, Solapur - 725, Supa - 722, Sangli - 728.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,600-16,900 16,600-16,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,800
Akola - 16,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,500, Hingoli - 16,700,
Jalna - 16,900, Koosnoor - 16,700, Latur - 17,000, Nanded - 17,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,800-18,100.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.3 degree Celsius (82.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.4 degree Celsius (63.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 83 per cent, lowest - 41 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.