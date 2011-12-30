Nagpur, Dec 30 Soyabean oil prices recovered further in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as palm oil climbed in overseas markets. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today remained static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed firm tendency again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Further rise in soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based crushing plants and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted prices. * Nearly 40,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 21,300-24,500 21,100-24,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 21,400-24,600 21,200-24,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,700-27,000 26,500-26,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 21,300-24,500 Hinganghat 3,000 21,000-24,100 Akola 3,000 20,900-23,800 Amravati 2,000 21,200-24,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 21,100-24,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 21,400-24,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,800, Hingoli - 24,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,500, Latur - 24,700, Nanded - 24,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,700 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 725 720 Soyoil refined market delivery 723 718 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 685 680 Soyoil solvent market delivery 683 678 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 950 950 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,700 1,700 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 830 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 720 715 Soyoil Solvent 699 695 Cottonseed refined 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 695 695 AKOLA Soyoil refined 719 717 Soyoil Solvent 699 694 Cottonseed refined oil 715 715 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 6957 DHULIA Soyoil refined 727 722 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 722 717 JALNA Soyoil refined 723 721 LATUR Soyoil refined 719 717 NANDED Soyoil refined 726 720 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 724, Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 725, Pachora - 727, Parbhani - 721, Koosnoor - 724, Solapur - 725, Supa - 722, Sangli - 728. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,600-16,900 16,600-16,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,800 Akola - 16,900, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,500, Hingoli - 16,700, Jalna - 16,900, Koosnoor - 16,700, Latur - 17,000, Nanded - 17,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 17,800-18,100. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.3 degree Celsius (82.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.4 degree Celsius (63.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 83 per cent, lowest - 41 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.