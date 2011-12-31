Nagpur, Dec 31 Firm trend in soyabean oil prices continued in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as palm oil climbed in overseas markets. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, Linseed, Rapeseed, Castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed firm tendency on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered further on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Further rise in soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based crushing plants and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices. * Between 30,000 and 40,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 21,500-24,500 20,900-24,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 21,600-24,600 21,000-24,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,700-27,000 26,700-27,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 6,000 21,500-24,500 Hinganghat 3,000 21,000-24,200 Akola 3,000 20,900-23,900 Amravati 2,000 21,300-24,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 21,200-24,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 21,500-24,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,800, Hingoli - 24,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,500, Latur - 24,700, Nanded - 24,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,700 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 728 725 Soyoil refined market delivery 726 723 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 688 685 Soyoil solvent market delivery 686 683 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 950 950 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,700 1,700 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 830 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 725 720 Soyoil Solvent 705 699 Cottonseed refined 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 695 695 AKOLA Soyoil refined 726 721 Soyoil Solvent 706 703 Cottonseed refined oil 715 715 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 6957 DHULIA Soyoil refined 730 727 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 725 722 JALNA Soyoil refined 726 723 LATUR Soyoil refined 722 719 NANDED Soyoil refined 729 726 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 727, Baramati - 725, Chalisgaon - 729, Pachora - 729, Parbhani - 724, Koosnoor - 727, Solapur - 731, Supa - 725, Sangli - 730. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,700-17,000 16,600-16,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,900 Akola - 17,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,500, Hingoli - 16,800, Jalna - 16,900, Koosnoor - 16,700, Latur - 17,000, Nanded - 17,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,100. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.6 degree Celsius (86.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.6 degree Celsius (67.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 78 per cent, lowest - 54 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.