Nagpur, Jan 2 Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as American soya digam and palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, handsomely recovered by about seven dollar per tonne in last two days. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, groundnut loose and rapeseed oil flared up again here on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also helped to push up prices. * Cottonseed, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and groundnut oil in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported strong on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. Upward trend in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered handsomely on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal, reported demand from South-based crushing plants and strong position to Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to activate stockists and crushing plants. * About 40,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 21,500-24,700 21,500-24,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 21,600-24,800 21,600-24,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,700-27,000 26,700-27,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 21,500-24,700 Hinganghat 2,000 21,000-24,300 Akola 3,000 21,000-24,000 Amravati 2,000 21,400-24,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 21,200-24,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 21,600-24,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,900, Hingoli - 24,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,800, Latur - 24,700, Nanded - 24,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 20 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,700 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 10 3,750-4,200 3,800-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 733 728 Soyoil refined market delivery 731 726 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 694 688 Soyoil solvent market delivery 692 688 Cottonseed refined 720 710 Cottonseed solvent 700 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 950 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,700 1,700 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 830 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,240 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 730 727 Soyoil Solvent 690 685 Cottonseed refined 725 715 Cottonseed solvent 705 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 731 726 Soyoil Solvent 691 688 Cottonseed refined oil 725 715 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 699 DHULIA Soyoil refined 735 730 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 735 727 JALNA Soyoil refined 737 730 LATUR Soyoil refined 734 729 NANDED Soyoil refined 737 733 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 732, Baramati - 730, Chalisgaon - 734, Pachora - 735, Parbhani - 729, Koosnoor - 736, Solapur - 738, Supa - 735, Sangli - 739. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,000-17,200 16,900-17,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,000 Akola - 17,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,500, Hingoli - 17,000, Jalna - 17,300, Koosnoor - 17,000, Latur - 17,400, Nanded - 17,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,300. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.6 degree Celsius (81.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.2 degree Celsius (70.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 100 per cent, lowest - 77 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.