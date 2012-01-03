Nagpur, Jan 3 Select oils prices flared up again in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on renewed demand from local traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international edible oil, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh oil and reported demand from North-based traders also helped to push up prices. Good demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose and rapeseed oil continued to rule strong here on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also helped to push up prices. * groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in rapeseed oil in Vidarbha as overseas oil-paint industries demand quoted stong. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. Upward trend in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) suffered heavily on lack of demand from local crushing plants even though soyabean oil and soymeal zoomed up again. High moisture content arrival and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. * About 50,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 21,500-22,900 21,500-24,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 21,600-23,000 21,600-24,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,500-26,800 26,700-27,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 7,000 21,500-22,900 Hinganghat 3,000 21,000-23,600 Akola 5,000 21,000-23,300 Amravati 3,000 21,400-24,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 21,200-22,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 2,000 21,600-24,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,900, Hingoli - 24,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,800, Latur - 24,700, Nanded - 24,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. 3,750-4,200 3,750-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 740 735 Soyoil refined market delivery 738 733 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 700 694 Soyoil solvent market delivery 698 692 Cottonseed refined 730 720 Cottonseed solvent 710 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,700 1,700 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 830 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,240 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 737 732 Soyoil Solvent 697 689 Cottonseed refined 735 725 Cottonseed solvent 715 705 AKOLA Soyoil refined 738 729 Soyoil Solvent 698 691 Cottonseed refined oil 735 725 Cottonseed solvent oil 715 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 745 735 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 741 737 JALNA Soyoil refined 747 739 LATUR Soyoil refined 744 739 NANDED Soyoil refined 747 739 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 742, Baramati - 740, Chalisgaon - 744, Pachora - 745, Parbhani - 737, Koosnoor - 746, Solapur - 750, Supa - 745, Sangli - 744. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,200-17,500 17,000-17,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,200 Akola - 17,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,900, Hingoli - 17,300, Jalna - 17,600, Koosnoor - 17,400, Latur - 17,800, Nanded - 17,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,400. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.4 degree Celsius (86.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.4 degree Celsius (65.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 55 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.