Nagpur, Jan 4 The rising trend in select edible oils remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam prices rose in America, one of the topmost soyabean growers, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed and rapeseed oil recovered further here on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from crushing plants. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in rapeseed oil in Vidarbha as overseas oil-paint industries demand quoted higher. SOYMEAL * Prices today continued to rise on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. Further hike in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on good demand from local crushing plants. Notable rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal and weak supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains also helped to push up prices. Fresh hike Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment. * About 30,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,000-24,900 21,500-23,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,000-25,000 21,600-23,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,700-27,000 26,700-27,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 21,500-22,900 Hinganghat 2,000 21,000-23,600 Akola 2,000 21,000-23,300 Amravati 1,000 21,400-24,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,200-22,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 21,600-24,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,900, Hingoli - 24,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,800, Latur - 24,700, Nanded - 24,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 15 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 10 3,700-4,200 3,750-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 743 740 Soyoil refined market delivery 741 738 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 703 700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 701 698 Cottonseed refined 740 730 Cottonseed solvent 740 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 980 980 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,700 1,700 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 830 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 740 737 Soyoil Solvent 701 697 Cottonseed refined 745 735 Cottonseed solvent 725 715 AKOLA Soyoil refined 740 738 Soyoil Solvent 700 698 Cottonseed refined oil 745 735 Cottonseed solvent oil 725 715 DHULIA Soyoil refined 747 745 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 743 741 JALNA Soyoil refined 750 747 LATUR Soyoil refined 746 744 NANDED Soyoil refined 750 747 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 745, Baramati - 743, Chalisgaon - 747, Pachora - 749, Parbhani - 740, Koosnoor - 749, Solapur - 752, Supa - 748, Sangli - 748. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,300-17,600 17,200-17,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,300 Akola - 17,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,000, Hingoli - 17,400, Jalna - 17,700, Koosnoor - 17,500, Latur - 17,900, Nanded - 17,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.6 degree Celsius (61.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 90 per cent, lowest - 76 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.