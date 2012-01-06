Nagpur, Jan 6 In range-bound trade, select edible oil prices declined at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment in turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam fell by about two dollar in a two days. Easy condition on Madhya Pradesh oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean and cottonseed oil today declined further here on lack of demand from local traders amid supply from crushing plants. Sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect weak trend in soyabean oil because of good overseas arrival. SOYMEAL * Prices today remained static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on poor demand from local crushing plants. Sharp fall in soybean oil, no takers to soymeal and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. Healthy arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment. * About 40,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,400-24,750 22,500-25,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,500-24,850 22,600-25,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,700-27,000 26,700-27,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 22,400-24,750 Hinganghat 1,000 21,700-24,200 Akola 3,000 21,900-24,800 Amravati 1,000 21,700-24,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,400-24,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 22,700-24,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 25,100, Hingoli - 24,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,900, Latur - 24,600, Nanded - 24,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,750-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 735 739 Soyoil refined market delivery 733 737 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 695 699 Soyoil solvent market delivery 693 697 Cottonseed refined 735 740 Cottonseed solvent 715 720 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 840 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 734 736 Soyoil Solvent 694 696 Cottonseed refined 740 745 Cottonseed solvent 720 725 AKOLA Soyoil refined 735 737 Soyoil Solvent 695 695 Cottonseed refined oil 740 745 Cottonseed solvent oil 720 725 DHULIA Soyoil refined 743 745 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 739 742 JALNA Soyoil refined 745 749 LATUR Soyoil refined 742 745 NANDED Soyoil refined 746 749 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 740, Baramati - 738, Chalisgaon - 741, Pachora - 745, Parbhani - 738, Koosnoor - 742, Solapur - 745, Supa - 745, Sangli - 745. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,300-17,600 17,300-17,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,300 Akola - 17,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,000, Hingoli - 17,400, Jalna - 17,700, Koosnoor - 17,500, Latur - 17,900, Nanded - 17,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (88.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.6 degree Celsius (60.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 44 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.