Nagpur, Jan 7 Prices of select edible oils nosedived at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on reduced offtake at existing higher levels amid weakening global trend. Trading sentiment turned bearish after palm oil futures in Malaysia and soya digam in America down by about ten dollar per tonne in a day. Sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh oil price also affected sentiment, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed and rapeseed oil today declined sharply here on lack of demand from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Record fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity as no trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch move. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil because of weak overseas prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition on international soymeal market also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down lack of demand from local crushing plants. Sharp fall in soybean oil, easy condition in soymeal and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment. * Between 30,000 and 35,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,500-24,300 22,500-24,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,600-24,400 22,600-24,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,700-26,000 26,000-26,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 22,500-24,300 Hinganghat 1,000 21,700-24,100 Akola 3,000 22,000-24,700 Amravati 1,000 21,800-24,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,800-24,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 22,300-24,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,900, Hingoli - 24,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,800, Latur - 24,500, Nanded - 24,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 50 3,800-4,200 3,750-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 730 Soyoil refined market delivery 713 728 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 675 685 Soyoil solvent market delivery 673 682 Cottonseed refined 720 735 Cottonseed solvent 700 715 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 840 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,280 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 713 725 Soyoil Solvent 672 683 Cottonseed refined 720 740 Cottonseed solvent 700 720 AKOLA Soyoil refined 713 723 Soyoil Solvent 673 685 Cottonseed refined oil 720 740 Cottonseed solvent oil 700 720 DHULIA Soyoil refined 728 735 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 725 731 JALNA Soyoil refined 730 740 LATUR Soyoil refined 732 740 NANDED Soyoil refined 731 742 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 729, Baramati - 731, Chalisgaon - 730, Pachora - 729, Parbhani - 728, Koosnoor - 732, Solapur - 735, Supa - 730, Sangli - 735. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,000-17,300 17,300-17,600 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,000 Akola - 17,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,500, Hingoli - 17,200, Jalna - 17,400, Koosnoor - 17,200, Latur - 17,600, Nanded - 17,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,300. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (87.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.5 degree Celsius (61.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 44 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.