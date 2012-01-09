Barring a sharp rise in linseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from overseas oil-paint industries and tight supply from producing regions also helped to push up prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity as no trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch move. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils as demand was poor. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was weak in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soybean oil & soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. * About 30,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,000-24,200 22,500-24,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,100-24,300 22,600-24,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,000-26,500 26,000-26,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 22,000-24,200 Hinganghat 1,000 21,600-24,000 Akola 2,000 22,000-24,300 Amravati 1,000 21,700-24,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,700-24,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 22,300-24,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,900, Hingoli - 24,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,800, Latur - 24,500, Nanded - 24,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,200 Dhaniya 20 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 715 Soyoil refined market delivery 713 713 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 675 675 Soyoil solvent market delivery 673 673 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 855 830 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 713 713 Soyoil Solvent 672 672 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 713 713 Soyoil Solvent 673 673 Cottonseed refined oil 720 720 Cottonseed solvent oil 700 700 DHULIA Soyoil refined 728 728 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 725 725 JALNA Soyoil refined 730 730 LATUR Soyoil refined 732 732 NANDED Soyoil refined 731 731 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 729, Baramati - 731, Chalisgaon - 730, Pachora - 729, Parbhani - 728, Koosnoor - 732, Solapur - 735, Supa - 730, Sangli - 735. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,000-17,300 17,000-17,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,000 Akola - 17,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,500, Hingoli - 17,200, Jalna - 17,400, Koosnoor - 17,200, Latur - 17,600, Nanded - 17,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,300. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.9 degree Celsius (85.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.0 degree Celsius (59.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 87 per cent, lowest - 45 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 25 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.