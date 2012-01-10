The rising trend in select edible oils remained unabated for the fourth straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as American soya digam and palm oil prices rose in Malaysia, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed and linseed today opened on firm note on good seasonal demand from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in linseed oil because of overseas oil paint industries demand. SOYMEAL * Prices today remained static here but demand was weak in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in soyabean oil, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 35,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,000-24,850 22,000-24,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,100-24,950 22,100-24,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,300-26,800 26,000-26,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 22,000-24,850 Hinganghat 1,000 21,800-24,400 Akola 3,000 22,100-24,700 Amravati 1,000 21,900-24,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,800-24,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 22,300-24,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,600, Hingoli - 24,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 25,000, Latur - 24,800, Nanded - 24,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 30 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 715 Soyoil refined market delivery 718 713 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 675 Soyoil solvent market delivery 678 673 Cottonseed refined 725 720 Cottonseed solvent 705 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 855 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 718 713 Soyoil Solvent 678 672 Cottonseed refined 725 720 Cottonseed solvent 705 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 718 713 Soyoil Solvent 678 673 Cottonseed refined oil 725 720 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 700 DHULIA Soyoil refined 734 728 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 730 725 JALNA Soyoil refined 733 730 LATUR Soyoil refined 737 732 NANDED Soyoil refined 737 731 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 734, Baramati - 736, Chalisgaon - 735, Pachora - 733, Parbhani - 734, Koosnoor - 736, Solapur - 738, Supa - 735, Sangli - 740. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,000-17,300 17,000-17,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,000 Akola - 17,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,500, Hingoli - 17,200, Jalna - 17,400, Koosnoor - 17,200, Latur - 17,600, Nanded - 17,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,300. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 25.6 degree Celsius (78.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.8 degree Celsius (53.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 87 per cent, lowest - 43 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 25 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.