The rising trend in select edible oils remained unabated for the fourth straight day today in
Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati
millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong,
as American soya digam and palm oil prices rose in Malaysia, sources said Tuesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed and linseed today opened on firm note on good seasonal demand
from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Healthy rise in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean oil and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor
and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in linseed oil because of overseas oil paint industries
demand.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today remained static here but demand was weak in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing regions. Notable rise in soyabean oil, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based crushing plants also helped to push
up prices.
* About 35,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 22,000-24,850 22,000-24,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 22,100-24,950 22,100-24,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 26,300-26,800 26,000-26,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 5,000 22,000-24,850
Hinganghat 1,000 21,800-24,400
Akola 3,000 22,100-24,700
Amravati 1,000 21,900-24,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 21,800-24,600
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 22,300-24,400
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,600, Hingoli - 24,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 25,000, Latur - 24,800, Nanded - 24,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til 30 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 715
Soyoil refined market delivery 718 713
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 675
Soyoil solvent market delivery 678 673
Cottonseed refined 725 720
Cottonseed solvent 705 700
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 860 855
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 718 713
Soyoil Solvent 678 672
Cottonseed refined 725 720
Cottonseed solvent 705 700
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 718 713
Soyoil Solvent 678 673
Cottonseed refined oil 725 720
Cottonseed solvent oil 705 700
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 734 728
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 730 725
JALNA
Soyoil refined 733 730
LATUR
Soyoil refined 737 732
NANDED
Soyoil refined 737 731
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 734,
Baramati - 736, Chalisgaon - 735, Pachora - 733, Parbhani - 734,
Koosnoor - 736, Solapur - 738, Supa - 735, Sangli - 740.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 17,000-17,300 17,000-17,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 17,000
Akola - 17,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,500, Hingoli - 17,200,
Jalna - 17,400, Koosnoor - 17,200, Latur - 17,600, Nanded - 17,500,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,300.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 25.6 degree Celsius (78.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
11.8 degree Celsius (53.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 87 per cent, lowest - 43 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 25 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.