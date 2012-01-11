Soyabean oil prices showed weak tendency in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as demand from millers and retailers remained subdued. Adequate stocks and weak trend in Malaysian palm oil also supported the downtrend. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed and linseed today opened on firm note on good seasonal demand from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices. * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported down here on lack of demand from traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported lower on poor demand from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, easy condition in soymeal, high moisture content arrival and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices affected morale of crushing plants in weak trading activity. * About 30,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,000-24,800 22,000-25,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,100-24,900 22,100-25,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,300-26,800 26,300-26,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 22,000-24,800 Hinganghat 1,000 21,800-24,400 Akola 2,000 22,100-24,700 Amravati 1,000 21,900-24,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,800-24,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 22,300-24,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,600, Hingoli - 24,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 25,000, Latur - 24,800, Nanded - 24,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 20 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Dhaniya 10 4,000-4,200 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 719 721 Soyoil refined market delivery 718 720 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 682 Soyoil solvent market delivery 678 680 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 718 720 Soyoil Solvent 678 680 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 AKOLA Soyoil refined 718 719 Soyoil Solvent 678 678 Cottonseed refined oil 725 725 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 732 734 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 729 730 JALNA Soyoil refined 733 735 LATUR Soyoil refined 736 738 NANDED Soyoil refined 737 739 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 733, Baramati - 736, Chalisgaon - 735, Pachora - 733, Parbhani - 734, Koosnoor - 736, Solapur - 738, Supa - 735, Sangli - 739. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,800-17,000 17,000-17,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,800 Akola - 17,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,500, Hingoli - 17,200, Jalna - 17,200, Koosnoor - 17,200, Latur - 17,400, Nanded - 17,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,300-18,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 25.0 degree Celsius (77.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 07.8 degree Celsius (46.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 77 per cent, lowest - 29 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 25 and 07 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.