Soyabean oil prices declined further in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as demand from millers and retailers remained subdued. Adequate stocks and weak international edible oils also supported the downtrend. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil in Vidarbha as overseas arrival reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Easy condition on international soymeal market also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down again on poor demand from local crushing plants. Further fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, high moisture content arrival and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices affected prices in thin trading activity. * About 30,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 21,600-24,800 22,000-24,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 21,700-24,900 22,100-24,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,300-26,800 26,300-26,800 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 21,600-24,800 Hinganghat 1,000 21,800-24,400 Akola 1,500 22,100-24,600 Amravati 1,000 21,600-24,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,300-24,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 21,900-24,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,500, Hingoli - 24,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 25,000, Latur - 24,700, Nanded - 24,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 40 3,825-4,200 3,800-4,200 Dhaniya 20 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 716 719 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 676 679 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 714 718 Soyoil Solvent 674 677 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 AKOLA Soyoil refined 714 716 Soyoil Solvent 674 677 Cottonseed refined oil 725 725 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 730 732 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 729 731 JALNA Soyoil refined 731 733 LATUR Soyoil refined 733 735 NANDED Soyoil refined 733 737 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 732, Baramati - 734, Chalisgaon - 731, Pachora - 732, Parbhani - 732, Koosnoor - 734, Solapur - 736, Supa - 734, Sangli - 737. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,800-17,000 16,800-17,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,800 Akola - 17,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,500, Hingoli - 17,200, Jalna - 17,200, Koosnoor - 17,200, Latur - 17,400, Nanded - 17,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,300-18,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 25.4 degree Celsius (77.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 08.5 degree Celsius (47.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 77 per cent, lowest - 22 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 26 and 09 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.