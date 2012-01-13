Select edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam prices down by about two dollar per tonne in last two days. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean and cottonseed oil today opened on weak note on lack of demand from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment. * In non-edible oil section, rapeseed and castor oil suffered heavily in absence of overseas buyers amid release of stock from stockists. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported steady here but demand was poor. About three dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) declined further on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and easy condition on Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected prices in thin trading activity. * About 30,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,400-24,700 22,500-24,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 21,500-24,800 22,600-25,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,200-26,500 26,400-26,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 22,500-24,700 Hinganghat 1,000 22,200-24,400 Akola 2,000 22,200-24,600 Amravati 1,000 22,000-24,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,900-24,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 22,500-24,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,500, Hingoli - 24,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,800, Latur - 24,700, Nanded - 24,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 30 3,830-4,210 3,825-4,200 Dhaniya 15 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 711 716 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 671 676 Cottonseed refined 710 725 Cottonseed solvent 690 705 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,320 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 710 714 Soyoil Solvent 670 673 Cottonseed refined 715 725 Cottonseed solvent 695 705 AKOLA Soyoil refined 710 713 Soyoil Solvent 670 674 Cottonseed refined oil 715 725 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 726 730 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 726 729 JALNA Soyoil refined 722 726 LATUR Soyoil refined 729 731 NANDED Soyoil refined 729 733 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 728, Baramati - 730, Chalisgaon - 727, Pachora - 727, Parbhani - 730, Koosnoor - 731, Solapur - 731, Supa - 727, Sangli - 732. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,800-17,000 16,800-17,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,800 Akola - 17,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,500, Hingoli - 17,200, Jalna - 17,200, Koosnoor - 17,200, Latur - 17,400, Nanded - 17,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,200-18,300. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.3 degree Celsius (77.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 08.3 degree Celsius (46.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 79 per cent, lowest - 23 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 25 and 07 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.