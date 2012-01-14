The slide in castor oil continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on persistent selling by stockists. Trading sentiment remained bearish in step with weak global prices in castor oil. Continuous fall in Madhya soyabean oil also trading activity in major edible oils as no trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch move, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in castor oil in non-edible section in Vidarbha as overseas oil-paint industries demand remained poor. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined marginally but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) continued to fall on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil, easy condition in soymeal and healthy supply in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment. Trading activity was reported poor as farmers were reluctant to sell it at low prices, affecting arrival. * Nearly 35,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,000-24,700 22,400-24,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,100-24,800 22,500-24,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,200-26,500 26,200-26,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 22,000-24,700 Hinganghat 1,000 22,200-24,300 Akola 3,000 21,900-24,500 Amravati 1,000 22,000-24,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 21,700-24,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 22,200-24,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,400, Hingoli - 24,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,700, Latur - 24,700, Nanded - 24,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til 70 3,870-4,240 3,825-4,200 Dhaniya 20 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 711 711 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 671 671 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,320 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil Solvent 670 670 Cottonseed refined 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 695 695 AKOLA Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil Solvent 670 670 Cottonseed refined oil 715 715 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 695 DHULIA Soyoil refined 726 726 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 726 726 JALNA Soyoil refined 722 722 LATUR Soyoil refined 729 729 NANDED Soyoil refined 729 729 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 728, Baramati - 730, Chalisgaon - 727, Pachora - 727, Parbhani - 730, Koosnoor - 731, Solapur - 731, Supa - 727, Sangli - 732. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,700-17,000 16,800-17,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,800 Akola - 17,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,500, Hingoli - 17,200, Jalna - 17,200, Koosnoor - 17,200, Latur - 17,400, Nanded - 17,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,200-18,300. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 24.7 degree Celsius (76.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 08.0 degree Celsius (46.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 70 per cent, lowest - 22 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 25 and 08 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.