There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. Even though Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil reported firm, no trader was in mood for any commitment because of fresh fall in American soya digam prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and easy condition in American soya digam prices also affected sentiment. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid short supply from local crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on poor buying support from local crushing plants. High moisture content arrival, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and reports about healthy supply in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected morale of crushing plants. Farmers were reluctant to sell soyabean at low prices affecting arrival in weak trading activity. * Nearly 25,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 21,300-24,300 21,900-24,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 21,400-24,400 22,000-24,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,200-26,500 26,200-26,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 21,300-24,300 Hinganghat 1,000 21,800-24,200 Akola 2,000 21,800-24,000 Amravati 1,000 22,000-24,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,700-23,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 21,500-24,100 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,400, Hingoli - 24,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,600, Latur - 24,600, Nanded - 24,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,850-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 711 711 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 671 671 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil Solvent 670 670 Cottonseed refined 715 715 Cottonseed solvent 695 695 AKOLA Soyoil refined 710 710 Soyoil Solvent 670 670 Cottonseed refined oil 715 715 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 695 DHULIA Soyoil refined 726 726 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 726 726 JALNA Soyoil refined 722 722 LATUR Soyoil refined 729 729 NANDED Soyoil refined 729 729 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 728, Baramati - 730, Chalisgaon - 727, Pachora - 727, Parbhani - 730, Koosnoor - 731, Solapur - 731, Supa - 727, Sangli - 732. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,600-17,000 16,700-17,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,700 Akola - 17,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,500, Hingoli - 17,200, Jalna - 17,200, Koosnoor - 17,200, Latur - 17,400, Nanded - 17,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,300-18,400. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (87.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.2 degree Celsius (50.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 71 per cent, lowest - 14 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.