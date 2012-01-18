Nagpur, Jan 18 In range-bound trade, select edible oil prices declined at the
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in
overseas markets. Sentiment in turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam
reported down. Traders concern that a drop in exports from Malayisa, the second largest
producer, may expand stockpiles of the world's most used cooking oil, sources said Wednesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean and cottonseed oil moved down here on lack of demand from local traders amid
profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean oil also affected sentiment.
* In non-edible section, rapeseed oil suffered heavily in absence of overseas buyers
and sufficient stock position there.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oils
ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Even though international soymeal prices recovered by about four dollar per tonne,
soymeal prices declined further on lack of demand from traders amid short supply
from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported strong on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported
demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices.
* About 30,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 22,000-24,900 21,300-24,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 22,100-25,000 21,400-24,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 26,300-26,600 26,200-26,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 5,000 22,000-24,900
Hinganghat 1,000 22,200-24,500
Akola 3,000 22,000-24,500
Amravati 1,000 22,100-24,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 21,900-24,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,500 21,900-24,300
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,700, Hingoli - 24,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 24,900, Latur - 24,700, Nanded - 25,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,850-4,200
Dhaniya 20 4,100-4,200 4,000-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 711
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 668 671
Cottonseed refined 700 710
Cottonseed solvent 680 690
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,250
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 705 708
Soyoil Solvent 665 668
Cottonseed refined 705 715
Cottonseed solvent 685 695
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 705 710
Soyoil Solvent 665 670
Cottonseed refined oil 705 715
Cottonseed solvent oil 685 695
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 723 726
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 725 726
JALNA
Soyoil refined 720 722
LATUR
Soyoil refined 720 729
NANDED
Soyoil refined 723 729
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 723,
Baramati - 725, Chalisgaon - 723, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 725,
Koosnoor - 724, Solapur - 728, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,600-16,800 16,600-17,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,600
Akola - 17,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,400, Hingoli - 17,100,
Jalna - 17,000, Koosnoor - 17,200, Latur - 17,300, Nanded - 17,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.6 degree Celsius (87.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.4 degree Celsius (54.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 76 per cent, lowest - 24 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.