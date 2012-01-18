Nagpur, Jan 18 In range-bound trade, select edible oil prices declined at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment in turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Traders concern that a drop in exports from Malayisa, the second largest producer, may expand stockpiles of the world's most used cooking oil, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean and cottonseed oil moved down here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment. * In non-edible section, rapeseed oil suffered heavily in absence of overseas buyers and sufficient stock position there. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Even though international soymeal prices recovered by about four dollar per tonne, soymeal prices declined further on lack of demand from traders amid short supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 30,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,000-24,900 21,300-24,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,100-25,000 21,400-24,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,300-26,600 26,200-26,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 22,000-24,900 Hinganghat 1,000 22,200-24,500 Akola 3,000 22,000-24,500 Amravati 1,000 22,100-24,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,900-24,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,500 21,900-24,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,700, Hingoli - 24,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,900, Latur - 24,700, Nanded - 25,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,850-4,200 Dhaniya 20 4,100-4,200 4,000-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 711 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 668 671 Cottonseed refined 700 710 Cottonseed solvent 680 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,250 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 705 708 Soyoil Solvent 665 668 Cottonseed refined 705 715 Cottonseed solvent 685 695 AKOLA Soyoil refined 705 710 Soyoil Solvent 665 670 Cottonseed refined oil 705 715 Cottonseed solvent oil 685 695 DHULIA Soyoil refined 723 726 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 725 726 JALNA Soyoil refined 720 722 LATUR Soyoil refined 720 729 NANDED Soyoil refined 723 729 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 723, Baramati - 725, Chalisgaon - 723, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 725, Koosnoor - 724, Solapur - 728, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,600-16,800 16,600-17,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,600 Akola - 17,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,400, Hingoli - 17,100, Jalna - 17,000, Koosnoor - 17,200, Latur - 17,300, Nanded - 17,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.6 degree Celsius (87.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.4 degree Celsius (54.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 76 per cent, lowest - 24 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.