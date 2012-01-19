Rapeseed oil, in non-edible section, today declined further in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand
from overseas oil paint industries also put pressure on this oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and
easy condition in Madhya Pradesh rapeseed oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity,
sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed
and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high
moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal & soyabean oil and reports about
healthy supply in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment.
* Not more than 25,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 22,000-24,300 22,000-24,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 22,100-24,400 22,100-25,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 26,300-26,600 26,300-26,600 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 4,000 22,000-24,300
Hinganghat 1,000 22,200-24,000
Akola 2,000 21,700-24,300
Amravati 1,000 21,900-24,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 21,800-24,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 21,800-24,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,300, Hingoli - 24,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 24,700, Latur - 24,300, Nanded - 24,900,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 3,850-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 708
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 668 668
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 850 850
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,230
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 705 705
Soyoil Solvent 665 665
Cottonseed refined 705 705
Cottonseed solvent 685 685
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 705 705
Soyoil Solvent 665 665
Cottonseed refined oil 705 705
Cottonseed solvent oil 685 685
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 723 723
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 725 725
JALNA
Soyoil refined 720 720
LATUR
Soyoil refined 720 720
NANDED
Soyoil refined 723 723
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 723,
Baramati - 725, Chalisgaon - 723, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 725,
Koosnoor - 724, Solapur - 728, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,600-16,800 16,600-16,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,600
Akola - 17,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,400, Hingoli - 17,100,
Jalna - 17,000, Koosnoor - 17,200, Latur - 17,300, Nanded - 17,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.1 degree Celsius (86.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
10.0 degree Celsius (50.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 78 per cent, lowest - 26 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 10 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.