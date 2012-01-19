Rapeseed oil, in non-edible section, today declined further in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from overseas oil paint industries also put pressure on this oil. Besides, sufficient stocks and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh rapeseed oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal & soyabean oil and reports about healthy supply in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment. * Not more than 25,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 22,000-24,300 22,000-24,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 22,100-24,400 22,100-25,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 26,300-26,600 26,300-26,600 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 22,000-24,300 Hinganghat 1,000 22,200-24,000 Akola 2,000 21,700-24,300 Amravati 1,000 21,900-24,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,800-24,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 21,800-24,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,300, Hingoli - 24,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,700, Latur - 24,300, Nanded - 24,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,850-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 708 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 668 668 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 705 705 Soyoil Solvent 665 665 Cottonseed refined 705 705 Cottonseed solvent 685 685 AKOLA Soyoil refined 705 705 Soyoil Solvent 665 665 Cottonseed refined oil 705 705 Cottonseed solvent oil 685 685 DHULIA Soyoil refined 723 723 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 725 725 JALNA Soyoil refined 720 720 LATUR Soyoil refined 720 720 NANDED Soyoil refined 723 723 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 723, Baramati - 725, Chalisgaon - 723, Pachora - 720, Parbhani - 725, Koosnoor - 724, Solapur - 728, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,600-16,800 16,600-16,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,600 Akola - 17,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,400, Hingoli - 17,100, Jalna - 17,000, Koosnoor - 17,200, Latur - 17,300, Nanded - 17,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.1 degree Celsius (86.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.0 degree Celsius (50.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 78 per cent, lowest - 26 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.