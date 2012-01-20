Prices of cottonseed and rapeseed oils softened at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on reduced offtake at existing higher levels amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh cottonseed oil also affected sentiment. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch policy, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in rapeseed oil in non-edible section in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down again on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal & soyabean oil and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean price also affected sentiment in poor trading activity. * Nearly 30,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 21,500-24,250 22,000-24,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 21,600-24,350 22,100-24,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,700-26,000 25,700-26,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 21,500-24,250 Hinganghat 1,500 21,900-24,000 Akola 2,000 21,700-24,200 Amravati 1,000 21,700-24,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,500-24,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,200 21,700-24,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,300, Hingoli - 24,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,600, Latur - 24,200, Nanded - 24,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,850-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 700 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 660 Cottonseed refined 690 700 Cottonseed solvent 670 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 701 701 Soyoil Solvent 661 661 Cottonseed refined 700 705 Cottonseed solvent 680 685 AKOLA Soyoil refined 700 700 Soyoil Solvent 665 665 Cottonseed refined oil 700 705 Cottonseed solvent oil 680 685 DHULIA Soyoil refined 717 720 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 720 720 JALNA Soyoil refined 716 716 LATUR Soyoil refined 716 716 NANDED Soyoil refined 719 719 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720, Baramati - 721, Chalisgaon - 717, Pachora - 719, Parbhani - 722, Koosnoor - 715, Solapur - 718, Supa - 720, Sangli - 723. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,600-16,800 16,600-16,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,600 Akola - 17,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,400, Hingoli - 17,100, Jalna - 17,000, Koosnoor - 17,200, Latur - 17,300, Nanded - 17,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.6 degree Celsius (83.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.6 degree Celsius (57.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 81 per cent, lowest - 26 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 26 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.