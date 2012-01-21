Cottonseed oil continued its downward march in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on lack of local demand amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh cottonseed oil prices also affected sentiment. Trading activity was reported thin as traders adopted wait and watch move, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils in Vidarbha. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency here on lack of demand from traders amid short- supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported weak trend on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil, easy condition in soymeal and further fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean price also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. * About 25,000 bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 21,500-24,100 21,500-24,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 21,600-24,200 21,600-24,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 25,200-25,500 25,700-26,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 21,500-24,100 Hinganghat 1,000 21,700-23,900 Akola 2,000 21,200-23,900 Amravati 1,000 21,000-24,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 21,400-23,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 21,400-24,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 24,300, Hingoli - 24,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 24,600, Latur - 24,200, Nanded - 24,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,400-3,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,850-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 700 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 660 Cottonseed refined 685 690 Cottonseed solvent 665 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,720 1,720 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 850 850 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,450 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 701 701 Soyoil Solvent 661 661 Cottonseed refined 690 700 Cottonseed solvent 670 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 700 700 Soyoil Solvent 665 665 Cottonseed refined oil 690 700 Cottonseed solvent oil 670 680 DHULIA Soyoil refined 717 720 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 720 720 JALNA Soyoil refined 716 716 LATUR Soyoil refined 716 716 NANDED Soyoil refined 719 719 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720, Baramati - 721, Chalisgaon - 717, Pachora - 719, Parbhani - 722, Koosnoor - 715, Solapur - 718, Supa - 720, Sangli - 723. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 16,500-16,700 16,600-16,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 16,600 Akola - 17,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 17,400, Hingoli - 17,100, Jalna - 17,000, Koosnoor - 17,200, Latur - 17,300, Nanded - 17,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 17,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 18,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.0 degree Celsius (78.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.5 degree Celsius (50.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 77 per cent, lowest - 28 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 24 and 08 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.