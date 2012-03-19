There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile
moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices
unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil
and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
castor, rapeseed and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
quoted firm again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
increased demand from South-based plants also boosted prices.
* About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 24,000-27,900 23,700-27,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 24,100-28,000 23,800-27,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 27,000-27,500 26,800-27,200 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 3,000 24,000-27,900
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 23,800-27,500
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 24,000-27,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,100, Hingoli - 27,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 27,900, Latur - 28,200, Nanded - 28,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 20 3,950-4,100 3,800-3,900
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 723 723
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 683 683
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,030 1,030
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,810 1,810
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 720 720
Soyoil Solvent 680 680
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 722 722
Soyoil Solvent 682 682
Cottonseed refined oil 715 715
Cottonseed solvent oil 695 695
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 727 727
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 724 724
JALNA
Soyoil refined 724 724
LATUR
Soyoil refined 722 722
NANDED
Soyoil refined 729 729
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 728,
Baramati - 731, Chalisgaon - 732, Pachora - 727, Parbhani - 727,
Koosnoor - 725, Solapur - 733, Supa - 728, Sangli - 730.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 20,200-20,700 20,200-20,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 19,500
Akola - 19,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 19,800, Hingoli - 20,000,
Jalna - 20,500, Koosnoor - 20,100, Latur - 19,900, Nanded - 20,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 20,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 22,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.0 degree Celsius (104.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.6 degree Celsius (63.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 47 per cent, lowest - 12 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 18 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.