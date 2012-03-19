There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Malaysian palm oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor, rapeseed and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted firm again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and increased demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. * About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-27,900 23,700-27,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,100-28,000 23,800-27,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,000-27,500 26,800-27,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 3,000 24,000-27,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 23,800-27,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 24,000-27,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,100, Hingoli - 27,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 27,900, Latur - 28,200, Nanded - 28,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 20 3,950-4,100 3,800-3,900 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 723 723 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 683 683 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,030 1,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,810 1,810 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 720 720 Soyoil Solvent 680 680 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 722 722 Soyoil Solvent 682 682 Cottonseed refined oil 715 715 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 695 DHULIA Soyoil refined 727 727 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 724 724 JALNA Soyoil refined 724 724 LATUR Soyoil refined 722 722 NANDED Soyoil refined 729 729 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 728, Baramati - 731, Chalisgaon - 732, Pachora - 727, Parbhani - 727, Koosnoor - 725, Solapur - 733, Supa - 728, Sangli - 730. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 20,200-20,700 20,200-20,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 19,500 Akola - 19,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 19,800, Hingoli - 20,000, Jalna - 20,500, Koosnoor - 20,100, Latur - 19,900, Nanded - 20,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 20,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 22,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.0 degree Celsius (104.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.6 degree Celsius (63.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 47 per cent, lowest - 12 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.