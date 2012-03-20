In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices declined at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra
on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment in turned
bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
castor, rapeseed and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content
arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and easy condition on
Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pulled down prices in thin trading activity.
* About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 23,500-27,600 23,500-27,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 23,600-27,700 23,600-28,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 27,000-27,500 27,000-27,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 2,000 23,500-27,600
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 23,500-27,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 23,000-27,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,100, Hingoli - 27,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 27,900, Latur - 28,200, Nanded - 28,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,950-4,100
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 721 723
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 681 683
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,030 1,030
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,810 1,810
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 718 720
Soyoil Solvent 678 680
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 720 722
Soyoil Solvent 680 682
Cottonseed refined oil 715 715
Cottonseed solvent oil 695 695
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 725 727
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 722 725
JALNA
Soyoil refined 722 727
LATUR
Soyoil refined 720 723
NANDED
Soyoil refined 727 728
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 727,
Baramati - 730, Chalisgaon - 730, Pachora - 725, Parbhani - 727,
Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 730, Supa - 727, Sangli - 728.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 20,200-20,700 20,200-20,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 19,500
Akola - 19,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 19,800, Hingoli - 20,000,
Jalna - 20,500, Koosnoor - 20,100, Latur - 19,900, Nanded - 20,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 20,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 22,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 38.9 degree Celsius (102.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.0 degree Celsius (71.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 47 per cent, lowest - 12 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 21 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.