In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices declined at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment in turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor, rapeseed and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and easy condition on Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pulled down prices in thin trading activity. * About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 23,500-27,600 23,500-27,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 23,600-27,700 23,600-28,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,000-27,500 27,000-27,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 23,500-27,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 23,500-27,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 23,000-27,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,100, Hingoli - 27,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 27,900, Latur - 28,200, Nanded - 28,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,950-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 721 723 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 681 683 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,030 1,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,810 1,810 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 718 720 Soyoil Solvent 678 680 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 720 722 Soyoil Solvent 680 682 Cottonseed refined oil 715 715 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 695 DHULIA Soyoil refined 725 727 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 722 725 JALNA Soyoil refined 722 727 LATUR Soyoil refined 720 723 NANDED Soyoil refined 727 728 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 727, Baramati - 730, Chalisgaon - 730, Pachora - 725, Parbhani - 727, Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 730, Supa - 727, Sangli - 728. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 20,200-20,700 20,200-20,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 19,500 Akola - 19,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 19,800, Hingoli - 20,000, Jalna - 20,500, Koosnoor - 20,100, Latur - 19,900, Nanded - 20,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 20,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 22,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 38.9 degree Celsius (102.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.0 degree Celsius (71.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 47 per cent, lowest - 12 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.