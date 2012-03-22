Nagpur, Mar 22 Prices of soyabean oil in edible section and castor oil in non-edible
section softened at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on reduced offtake at existing
higher levels amid weakening global trend. Trading sentiment turned bearish after palm oil
futures in Malaysia and soya digam in America reported down. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean oil prices also affected prices, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed
and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in castor oil because of good arrival here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and
enquiries from South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices.
* Between 7,000 and 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 24,100-27,500 23,500-27,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 24,200-27,600 23,600-27,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 27,000-27,500 27,000-27,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 2,500 24,100-27,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 23,800-27,100
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 23,800-27,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,800, Hingoli - 27,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 27,500, Latur - 27,900, Nanded - 27,600,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,950-4,100
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 725
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 685
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,040 1,040
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,810 1,810
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,300
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 717 722
Soyoil Solvent 677 681
Cottonseed refined 720 720
Cottonseed solvent 700 700
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 717 722
Soyoil Solvent 677 680
Cottonseed refined oil 720 720
Cottonseed solvent oil 700 700
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 725 728
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 727 730
JALNA
Soyoil refined 730 732
LATUR
Soyoil refined 726 730
NANDED
Soyoil refined 726 729
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 728,
Baramati - 730, Chalisgaon - 728, Pachora - 726, Parbhani - 730,
Koosnoor - 726, Solapur - 731, Supa - 729, Sangli - 724.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 20,200-20,700 20,200-20,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 19,500
Akola - 19,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 19,800, Hingoli - 20,000,
Jalna - 20,500, Koosnoor - 20,100, Latur - 19,900, Nanded - 20,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 20,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 22,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.6 degree Celsius (105.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
21.1 degree Celsius (70.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 38 per cent, lowest - 19 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 21 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur of APMC and oil market will be
closed tomorrow, Friday, on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa.
* * * *