Nagpur, Mar 22 Prices of soyabean oil in edible section and castor oil in non-edible section softened at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on reduced offtake at existing higher levels amid weakening global trend. Trading sentiment turned bearish after palm oil futures in Malaysia and soya digam in America reported down. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in castor oil because of good arrival here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices. * Between 7,000 and 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,100-27,500 23,500-27,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,200-27,600 23,600-27,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,000-27,500 27,000-27,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,500 24,100-27,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 23,800-27,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 23,800-27,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,800, Hingoli - 27,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 27,500, Latur - 27,900, Nanded - 27,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,950-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 720 725 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 680 685 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,040 1,040 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,810 1,810 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,300 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 717 722 Soyoil Solvent 677 681 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 717 722 Soyoil Solvent 677 680 Cottonseed refined oil 720 720 Cottonseed solvent oil 700 700 DHULIA Soyoil refined 725 728 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 727 730 JALNA Soyoil refined 730 732 LATUR Soyoil refined 726 730 NANDED Soyoil refined 726 729 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 728, Baramati - 730, Chalisgaon - 728, Pachora - 726, Parbhani - 730, Koosnoor - 726, Solapur - 731, Supa - 729, Sangli - 724. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 20,200-20,700 20,200-20,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 19,500 Akola - 19,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 19,800, Hingoli - 20,000, Jalna - 20,500, Koosnoor - 20,100, Latur - 19,900, Nanded - 20,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 20,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 22,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.6 degree Celsius (105.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.1 degree Celsius (70.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 38 per cent, lowest - 19 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur of APMC and oil market will be closed tomorrow, Friday, on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa. * * * *