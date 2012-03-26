Nagpur, Mar 26 Major daily used consumable oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on brisk buying by stockists influenced by firming global trend. Sharp rise
in American soya digam prices, upward trend in Malaysian palm oil, healthy rise in Madhya
Pradesh edible oil and inadequate supply from local crushing plants also pushed up prices,
sources said Monday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose and groundnut refined oil prices reported
strong here on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from
producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also boosted
sentiment.
* Sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading
activity.
* Traders expect further rise in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered handsomely on increased demand from South-based traders amid
weak supply from crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC)showed firm tendency on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight
supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil & soymeal, upward trend
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped
to push up prices.
* About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 24,000-27,600 24,000-27,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 24,100-27,700 24,100-27,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 27,500-28,000 27,300-27,700 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 2,500 24,000-27,600
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 23,900-27,200
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,500 24,000-27,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,700, Hingoli - 27,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 27,500, Latur - 27,800, Nanded - 27,600,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 30 3,950-4,150 3,950-4,100
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 730 725
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 690 685
Cottonseed refined 720 710
Cottonseed solvent 700 690
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,060 1,040
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,830 1,810
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 727 722
Soyoil Solvent 687 681
Cottonseed refined 725 720
Cottonseed solvent 705 700
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 727 722
Soyoil Solvent 685 680
Cottonseed refined oil 730 720
Cottonseed solvent oil 710 700
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 733 726
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 735 729
JALNA
Soyoil refined 737 730
LATUR
Soyoil refined 735 733
NANDED
Soyoil refined 733 732
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 733,
Baramati - 735, Chalisgaon - 730, Pachora - 729, Parbhani - 733,
Koosnoor - 729, Solapur - 734, Supa - 731, Sangli - 722.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 20,500-21,000 20,200-20,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 19,500
Akola - 19,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 19,800, Hingoli - 20,000,
Jalna - 20,500, Koosnoor - 20,100, Latur - 20,200, Nanded - 20,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 20,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 21,800.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.6 degree Celsius (103.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
18.7 degree Celsius (65.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 38 per cent, lowest - 19 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 20 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.