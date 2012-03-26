Nagpur, Mar 26 Major daily used consumable oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on brisk buying by stockists influenced by firming global trend. Sharp rise in American soya digam prices, upward trend in Malaysian palm oil, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil and inadequate supply from local crushing plants also pushed up prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose and groundnut refined oil prices reported strong here on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also boosted sentiment. * Sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered handsomely on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)showed firm tendency on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil & soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-27,600 24,000-27,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,100-27,700 24,100-27,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,500-28,000 27,300-27,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,500 24,000-27,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 23,900-27,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,500 24,000-27,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,700, Hingoli - 27,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 27,500, Latur - 27,800, Nanded - 27,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 30 3,950-4,150 3,950-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 730 725 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 690 685 Cottonseed refined 720 710 Cottonseed solvent 700 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,060 1,040 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,830 1,810 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 727 722 Soyoil Solvent 687 681 Cottonseed refined 725 720 Cottonseed solvent 705 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 727 722 Soyoil Solvent 685 680 Cottonseed refined oil 730 720 Cottonseed solvent oil 710 700 DHULIA Soyoil refined 733 726 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 735 729 JALNA Soyoil refined 737 730 LATUR Soyoil refined 735 733 NANDED Soyoil refined 733 732 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 733, Baramati - 735, Chalisgaon - 730, Pachora - 729, Parbhani - 733, Koosnoor - 729, Solapur - 734, Supa - 731, Sangli - 722. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 20,500-21,000 20,200-20,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 19,500 Akola - 19,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 19,800, Hingoli - 20,000, Jalna - 20,500, Koosnoor - 20,100, Latur - 20,200, Nanded - 20,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 20,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 21,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.6 degree Celsius (103.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.7 degree Celsius (65.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 38 per cent, lowest - 19 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.