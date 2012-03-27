Nagpur, Mar 27 Prices of groundnut oil continued to rise in Vidarbha region on Western Maharashtra today on increased demand by local parties amid weak supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil and reports about poor groundnut crop in this season also activated stockists, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil here as supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further on good demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Fresg rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)quoted strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Fruther rise in soyabean oil & soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. * About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,000-27,900 24,000-27,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,100-28,000 24,100-27,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,500-28,000 27,500-28,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 24,000-27,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 23,900-27,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,500 24,300-27,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,800, Hingoli - 28,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 27,700, Latur - 27,900, Nanded - 27,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 30 3,950-4,150 3,950-4,100 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 730 730 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 690 690 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,070 1,060 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,850 1,830 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 727 727 Soyoil Solvent 687 687 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 AKOLA Soyoil refined 727 727 Soyoil Solvent 685 685 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 733 733 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 735 735 JALNA Soyoil refined 737 737 LATUR Soyoil refined 735 735 NANDED Soyoil refined 733 733 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 733, Baramati - 735, Chalisgaon - 730, Pachora - 729, Parbhani - 733, Koosnoor - 729, Solapur - 734, Supa - 731, Sangli - 722. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 20,600-21,100 20,500-21,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 19,500 Akola - 19,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 19,800, Hingoli - 20,000, Jalna - 20,500, Koosnoor - 20,100, Latur - 20,200, Nanded - 20,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 20,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 21,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.7 degree Celsius (103.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.8 degree Celsius (67.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 43 per cent, lowest - 17 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.