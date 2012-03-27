Nagpur, Mar 27 Prices of groundnut oil continued to rise in Vidarbha region on
Western Maharashtra today on increased demand by local parties amid weak supply from producing
regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil
and reports about poor groundnut crop in this season also activated stockists, sources said
Tuesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP
oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil here as supply reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered further on good demand from South-based traders amid
weak supply from crushing plants. Fresg rise in international soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC)quoted strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight
supply from producing regions. Fruther rise in soyabean oil & soymeal, upward trend
in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also
helped to push up prices.
* About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 24,000-27,900 24,000-27,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 24,100-28,000 24,100-27,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 27,500-28,000 27,500-28,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 2,000 24,000-27,900
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 23,900-27,400
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,500 24,300-27,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,800, Hingoli - 28,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 27,700, Latur - 27,900, Nanded - 27,700,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 30 3,950-4,150 3,950-4,100
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,900-4,100
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 730 730
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 690 690
Cottonseed refined 720 720
Cottonseed solvent 700 700
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,070 1,060
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,850 1,830
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 727 727
Soyoil Solvent 687 687
Cottonseed refined 725 725
Cottonseed solvent 705 705
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 727 727
Soyoil Solvent 685 685
Cottonseed refined oil 730 730
Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 733 733
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 735 735
JALNA
Soyoil refined 737 737
LATUR
Soyoil refined 735 735
NANDED
Soyoil refined 733 733
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 733,
Baramati - 735, Chalisgaon - 730, Pachora - 729, Parbhani - 733,
Koosnoor - 729, Solapur - 734, Supa - 731, Sangli - 722.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 20,600-21,100 20,500-21,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 19,500
Akola - 19,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 19,800, Hingoli - 20,000,
Jalna - 20,500, Koosnoor - 20,100, Latur - 20,200, Nanded - 20,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 20,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 21,800.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.7 degree Celsius (103.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
19.8 degree Celsius (67.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 43 per cent, lowest - 17 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 20 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.