In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets.
Sentiment in turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam suffered heavily.
Notable fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and profit-taking selling by stockists at higher
level also pulled down soyabean oil here, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect easy condition in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today zoomed up on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply
from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices in last
three sessions also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) quoted strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soymeal, notable hike in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh enquiries from South-based crushing plants also
helped to push up prices.
* About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 23,750-28,800 23,700-28,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 23,850-28,900 23,800-28,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 27,800-28,300 27,800-28,300 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,500 23,750-28,800
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 23,900-28,200
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 23,700-28,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,300, Hingoli - 28,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 28,500, Latur - 28,500, Nanded - 28,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 10 4,000-4,200 3,950-4,150
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 722 728
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 682 688
Cottonseed refined 720 720
Cottonseed solvent 700 700
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,080 1,080
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,850 1,850
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 720 724
Soyoil Solvent 682 684
Cottonseed refined 725 725
Cottonseed solvent 705 705
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 720 724
Soyoil Solvent 680 685
Cottonseed refined oil 730 730
Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 727 730
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 725 730
JALNA
Soyoil refined 730 737
LATUR
Soyoil refined 729 732
NANDED
Soyoil refined 725 730
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 730,
Baramati - 728, Chalisgaon - 726, Pachora - 725, Parbhani - 729,
Koosnoor - 725, Solapur - 730, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 21,000-21,800 20,600-21,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 22,500
Akola - 21,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,300, Hingoli - 22,600,
Jalna - 22,500, Koosnoor - 22,100, Latur - 22,700, Nanded - 22,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 22,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 23,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.3 degree Celsius (102.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
21.6 degree Celsius (70.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 46 per cent, lowest - 22 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 22 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
