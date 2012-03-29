In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment in turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam suffered heavily. Notable fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level also pulled down soyabean oil here, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices in last three sessions also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soymeal, notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh enquiries from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * About 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 23,750-28,800 23,700-28,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 23,850-28,900 23,800-28,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 27,800-28,300 27,800-28,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,500 23,750-28,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 23,900-28,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 23,700-28,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,300, Hingoli - 28,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 28,500, Latur - 28,500, Nanded - 28,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,000-4,200 3,950-4,150 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 722 728 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 682 688 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,080 1,080 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,850 1,850 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,280 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 720 724 Soyoil Solvent 682 684 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 AKOLA Soyoil refined 720 724 Soyoil Solvent 680 685 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 727 730 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 725 730 JALNA Soyoil refined 730 737 LATUR Soyoil refined 729 732 NANDED Soyoil refined 725 730 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 730, Baramati - 728, Chalisgaon - 726, Pachora - 725, Parbhani - 729, Koosnoor - 725, Solapur - 730, Supa - 725, Sangli - 727. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 21,000-21,800 20,600-21,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 22,500 Akola - 21,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,300, Hingoli - 22,600, Jalna - 22,500, Koosnoor - 22,100, Latur - 22,700, Nanded - 22,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 22,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 23,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.3 degree Celsius (102.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.6 degree Celsius (70.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 46 per cent, lowest - 22 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. 