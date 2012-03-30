Rapeseed and Castor oil prices today opened on weak in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on
lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level.
Healthy supply from producing regions and reports about good rapeseed & castor crop in producing
belts also pulled down prices, sources said Friday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower
refined, linseed and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered further on good demand from South-based traders amid weak
supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) touched to a record high on increased demand from local crushing plants amid
thin supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soymeal in last three days,
notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based
crushing plants also helped to push up prices.
* Between 5,000 and 7,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 24,100-29,000 23,750-28,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 24,200-29,100 23,850-28,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,100-29,500 28,500-29,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 1,500 24,100-29,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 23,900-28,700
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 24,200-28,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,800, Hingoli - 29,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 28,800, Latur - 28,900, Nanded - 28,900,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 15 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 728 728
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 688 688
Cottonseed refined 720 720
Cottonseed solvent 700 700
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,080 1,080
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,850 1,850
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,300
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,280
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 724 724
Soyoil Solvent 684 684
Cottonseed refined 725 725
Cottonseed solvent 705 705
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 724 724
Soyoil Solvent 685 685
Cottonseed refined oil 730 730
Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 730 730
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 731 731
JALNA
Soyoil refined 735 735
LATUR
Soyoil refined 732 732
NANDED
Soyoil refined 730 730
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 735,
Baramati - 733, Chalisgaon - 735, Pachora - 731, Parbhani - 737,
Koosnoor - 732, Solapur - 735, Supa - 731, Sangli - 734.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 21,300-21,800 21,000-21,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 22,500
Akola - 21,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,300, Hingoli - 22,600,
Jalna - 22,500, Koosnoor - 22,100, Latur - 22,700, Nanded - 22,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 22,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 23,000.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.1 degree Celsius (104.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.5 degree Celsius (74.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 50 per cent, lowest - 24 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 23 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.