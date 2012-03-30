Rapeseed and Castor oil prices today opened on weak in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Healthy supply from producing regions and reports about good rapeseed & castor crop in producing belts also pulled down prices, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further on good demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) touched to a record high on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soymeal in last three days, notable hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * Between 5,000 and 7,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,100-29,000 23,750-28,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,200-29,100 23,850-28,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,100-29,500 28,500-29,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 1,500 24,100-29,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 23,900-28,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 24,200-28,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,800, Hingoli - 29,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 28,800, Latur - 28,900, Nanded - 28,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 15 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 728 728 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 688 688 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,080 1,080 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,850 1,850 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,280 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 724 724 Soyoil Solvent 684 684 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 AKOLA Soyoil refined 724 724 Soyoil Solvent 685 685 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 730 730 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 731 731 JALNA Soyoil refined 735 735 LATUR Soyoil refined 732 732 NANDED Soyoil refined 730 730 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 735, Baramati - 733, Chalisgaon - 735, Pachora - 731, Parbhani - 737, Koosnoor - 732, Solapur - 735, Supa - 731, Sangli - 734. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 21,300-21,800 21,000-21,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 22,500 Akola - 21,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 22,300, Hingoli - 22,600, Jalna - 22,500, Koosnoor - 22,100, Latur - 22,700, Nanded - 22,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 22,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 23,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 40.1 degree Celsius (104.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.5 degree Celsius (74.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 50 per cent, lowest - 24 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.