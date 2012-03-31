Nagpur, Mar 31 Soyabean oil prices recovered smartly in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soya digam prices and record rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported poor. SOYMEAL * About 14 dollar per tonne rise in international soymeal prices in last two sessions showed its effects in all over Vidarbha. Prices today touched to a record high on good buying support from local as well as south-based traders amid tight supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) continued to rise on increased demand from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, healthy hike in soymeal in last four days, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices. * Nearly 7,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 24,400-29,000 23,900-29,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 24,500-29,100 24,000-29,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,300-29,800 29,100-29,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 24,100-29,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 23,900-28,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 24,200-28,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,800, Hingoli - 29,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 28,800, Latur - 28,900, Nanded - 28,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 20 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 740 730 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 700 695 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,080 1,080 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,850 1,850 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 735 724 Soyoil Solvent 695 684 Cottonseed refined 725 725 Cottonseed solvent 705 705 AKOLA Soyoil refined 734 724 Soyoil Solvent 695 685 Cottonseed refined oil 730 730 Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 740 735 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 744 737 JALNA Soyoil refined 745 738 LATUR Soyoil refined 742 738 NANDED Soyoil refined 740 733 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 745, Baramati - 743, Chalisgaon - 745, Pachora - 741, Parbhani - 747, Koosnoor - 742, Solapur - 745, Supa - 741, Sangli - 750. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 21,900-23,000 21,500-22,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 23,500 Akola - 22,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 23,300, Hingoli - 23,600, Jalna - 23,500, Koosnoor - 23,100, Latur - 23,700, Nanded - 23,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 23,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 24,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.4 degree Celsius (102.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.8 degree Celsius (74.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 50 per cent, lowest - 24 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 47 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed. * * * *