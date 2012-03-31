Nagpur, Mar 31 Soyabean oil prices recovered smartly in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying
activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted
strong. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soya digam prices and record rise in Madhya Pradesh edible
oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Saturday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, cottonseed, sunflower refined,
linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading
activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported poor.
SOYMEAL
* About 14 dollar per tonne rise in international soymeal prices in last two sessions
showed its effects in all over Vidarbha. Prices today touched to a record high on
good buying support from local as well as south-based traders amid tight supply from
crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) continued to rise on increased demand from local crushing plants amid
thin supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, healthy hike in
soymeal in last four days, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh
demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices.
* Nearly 7,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 24,400-29,000 23,900-29,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 24,500-29,100 24,000-29,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,300-29,800 29,100-29,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 2,000 24,100-29,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 23,900-28,700
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 24,200-28,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,800, Hingoli - 29,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 28,800, Latur - 28,900, Nanded - 28,900,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 20 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 740 730
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 700 695
Cottonseed refined 720 720
Cottonseed solvent 700 700
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,080 1,080
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,850 1,850
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,290 1,290
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 735 724
Soyoil Solvent 695 684
Cottonseed refined 725 725
Cottonseed solvent 705 705
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 734 724
Soyoil Solvent 695 685
Cottonseed refined oil 730 730
Cottonseed solvent oil 710 710
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 740 735
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 744 737
JALNA
Soyoil refined 745 738
LATUR
Soyoil refined 742 738
NANDED
Soyoil refined 740 733
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 745,
Baramati - 743, Chalisgaon - 745, Pachora - 741, Parbhani - 747,
Koosnoor - 742, Solapur - 745, Supa - 741, Sangli - 750.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 21,900-23,000 21,500-22,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 23,500
Akola - 22,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 23,300, Hingoli - 23,600,
Jalna - 23,500, Koosnoor - 23,100, Latur - 23,700, Nanded - 23,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 23,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 24,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.4 degree Celsius (102.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.8 degree Celsius (74.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 50 per cent, lowest - 24 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 47 and 25 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
* * * *