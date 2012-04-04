Soyabean oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake
by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as
American soya climbed in overseas markets. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and
increased demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today remained steady but demand was poor in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) zoomed up again on increased demand from local traders amid weak supply from
producing regions. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, reports about weak overseas
soyabean production in this season, notable hike in Madhya Pradesh and fresh demand
from South-based traders also helped to push up prices.
* Nearly 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in
Vidarbha, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,000-29,500 24,500-29,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,100-29,600 24,600-29,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 29,500-29,800 29,300-29,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 2,000 25,000-29,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 24,400-29,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 24,700-29,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,800, Hingoli - 29,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 29,500, Latur - 29,900, Nanded - 29,900,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 765 760
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 725 720
Cottonseed refined 730 720
Cottonseed solvent 710 700
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,870 1,870
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 760 755
Soyoil Solvent 720 715
Cottonseed refined 735 735
Cottonseed solvent 715 715
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 762 757
Soyoil Solvent 722 717
Cottonseed refined oil 735 730
Cottonseed solvent oil 715 710
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 765 760
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 768 764
JALNA
Soyoil refined 768 765
LATUR
Soyoil refined 771 767
NANDED
Soyoil refined 775 770
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 773,
Baramati - 770, Chalisgaon - 774, Pachora - 775, Parbhani - 778,
Koosnoor - 775, Solapur - 773, Supa - 773, Sangli - 778.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,200-23,100 22,200-23,100
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 23,500
Akola - 22,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 23,300, Hingoli - 23,600,
Jalna - 23,500, Koosnoor - 23,100, Latur - 23,700, Nanded - 23,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 23,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 24,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.2 degree Celsius (106.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 58 per cent, lowest - 29 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with chances of rains or thunder showers towards evening or night.
Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.