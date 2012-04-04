Soyabean oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as American soya climbed in overseas markets. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil and increased demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today remained steady but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on increased demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, reports about weak overseas soyabean production in this season, notable hike in Madhya Pradesh and fresh demand from South-based traders also helped to push up prices. * Nearly 10,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-29,500 24,500-29,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-29,600 24,600-29,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 29,500-29,800 29,300-29,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 25,000-29,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 24,400-29,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 24,700-29,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,800, Hingoli - 29,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 29,500, Latur - 29,900, Nanded - 29,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 765 760 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 725 720 Cottonseed refined 730 720 Cottonseed solvent 710 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,870 1,870 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 760 755 Soyoil Solvent 720 715 Cottonseed refined 735 735 Cottonseed solvent 715 715 AKOLA Soyoil refined 762 757 Soyoil Solvent 722 717 Cottonseed refined oil 735 730 Cottonseed solvent oil 715 710 DHULIA Soyoil refined 765 760 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 768 764 JALNA Soyoil refined 768 765 LATUR Soyoil refined 771 767 NANDED Soyoil refined 775 770 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 773, Baramati - 770, Chalisgaon - 774, Pachora - 775, Parbhani - 778, Koosnoor - 775, Solapur - 773, Supa - 773, Sangli - 778. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,200-23,100 22,200-23,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 23,500 Akola - 22,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 23,300, Hingoli - 23,600, Jalna - 23,500, Koosnoor - 23,100, Latur - 23,700, Nanded - 23,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 23,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 24,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.2 degree Celsius (106.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 58 per cent, lowest - 29 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with chances of rains or thunder showers towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.