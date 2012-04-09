Cottonseed and groundnut oil prices zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on
increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Weak supply from producing
regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada and sharp rise in overseas oil prices also
helped to push up prices. Weak overseas supply and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil
also jacked up prices, sources said Monday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported
static in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil because of thin supply.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture
content arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean, no takers to soyabean oil
and soymeal also affected sentiment in thin trading activity.
* About 7,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-30,100 28,000-30,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-30,200 28,100-30,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 30,000-30,500 30,000-30,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 2,000 28,000-30,100
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 1,000 27,400-29,700
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 27,400-29,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,700, Hingoli - 30,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 30,500, Latur - 30,800, Nanded - 30,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 10 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200
Dhaniya 30 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 765 765
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 725 725
Cottonseed refined 750 730
Cottonseed solvent 730 710
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,120 1,100
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,900 1,880
Sunflower oil refined 800 800
Linseed oil 860 860
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 760 760
Soyoil Solvent 720 720
Cottonseed refined 755 735
Cottonseed solvent 735 715
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 760 760
Soyoil Solvent 720 720
Cottonseed refined oil 755 735
Cottonseed solvent oil 735 715
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 768 768
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 770 770
JALNA
Soyoil refined 771 771
LATUR
Soyoil refined 772 772
NANDED
Soyoil refined 775 775
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 774,
Baramati - 771, Chalisgaon - 775, Pachora - 776, Parbhani - 779,
Koosnoor - 775, Solapur - 773, Supa - 774, Sangli - 779.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,500-23,100 22,500-23,100
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 23,500
Akola - 22,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 23,300, Hingoli - 23,600,
Jalna - 23,500, Koosnoor - 23,100, Latur - 23,700, Nanded - 23,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 23,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 24,500.
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.1 degree Celsius (106.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 64 per cent, lowest - 20 per cent.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 25
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.