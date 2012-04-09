Cottonseed and groundnut oil prices zoomed up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Weak supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada and sharp rise in overseas oil prices also helped to push up prices. Weak overseas supply and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also jacked up prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils reported static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil because of thin supply. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean, no takers to soyabean oil and soymeal also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. * About 7,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-30,100 28,000-30,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-30,200 28,100-30,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 30,000-30,500 30,000-30,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 2,000 28,000-30,100 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 27,400-29,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 27,400-29,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,700, Hingoli - 30,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 30,500, Latur - 30,800, Nanded - 30,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Dhaniya 30 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 765 765 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 725 725 Cottonseed refined 750 730 Cottonseed solvent 730 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,120 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,900 1,880 Sunflower oil refined 800 800 Linseed oil 860 860 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,310 1,310 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 760 760 Soyoil Solvent 720 720 Cottonseed refined 755 735 Cottonseed solvent 735 715 AKOLA Soyoil refined 760 760 Soyoil Solvent 720 720 Cottonseed refined oil 755 735 Cottonseed solvent oil 735 715 DHULIA Soyoil refined 768 768 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 770 770 JALNA Soyoil refined 771 771 LATUR Soyoil refined 772 772 NANDED Soyoil refined 775 775 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 774, Baramati - 771, Chalisgaon - 775, Pachora - 776, Parbhani - 779, Koosnoor - 775, Solapur - 773, Supa - 774, Sangli - 779. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 22,500-23,100 22,500-23,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 23,500 Akola - 22,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 23,300, Hingoli - 23,600, Jalna - 23,500, Koosnoor - 23,100, Latur - 23,700, Nanded - 23,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 23,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 24,500. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.1 degree Celsius (106.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 64 per cent, lowest - 20 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.